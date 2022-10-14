Read full article on original website
NFT Marketplace Magic Eden switches to an optional royalty model
The largest NFT marketplace, Magic Eden, stated on Friday that traders are no longer required to pay artist royalties. The decision to make royalties optional was made in light of the ongoing competition among various market strategies. “After some difficult reflection and discussions with many creators, we’ve decided to move...
Crypto-friendly game provider SOFTSWISS partners with Barbara Bang
Barbara Bang is young yet determined to partner with the best players in the industry. A recent partnership includes Barbara Bang joining SOFTSWISS as a part of its expansion plan. The venture is yet to explore the territories of Europe and LatAm, among other regions. This partnership will make it possible now. SOFTSWISS, in return, will integrate some of the best 30+ titles into its platform. Moreover, it will leverage several benefits provided by Barbara Bang. Some of the benefits include tournament tools, free spins, in-game jackpots, buy-in bonuses, and detailed statistics, to mention a few.
Binance announces its index series and one-year roadmap
Binance officially announces the launch of its new cryptocurrency benchmark, the Binance CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series. The announcement was complemented by showcasing the roadmap drawn until 2023. The Index Series will enable traders to evaluate their crypto holdings better and monitor their performances. However, the pricing data is to be acquired from CoinMarketCap, a crypto tracking site owned by Binance.
Timeless Finance’s Bunni protocol makes Uniswap v3 liquidity composable
The tokens have encouraged integrating Uniswap liquidity into different apps. Using former staking contracts, it aims to replace bespoke contracts to incentivize Uniswap v3 liquidity. The new venture also made borrowing collateral easy by using Uniswap liquidity. This protocol has made the LP experience seamless by auto-compounding swap payments again...
Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) is on its way to overcoming Ripple (XRP) and DeFiChain (DFI)
The crypto market has many instances where it is more susceptible to problems, but often, it is an excellent investment. But what exactly makes it so? It’s good that you ask because some cryptocurrencies offer big rewards, less risk, and various services. Now, you must realize that there is no single token that fulfills all your needs. If you already know what you are looking for, do your research and find the best service in that niche.
BeanBlockz (BLUNT) the most anticipated crypto overtaking Polygon and Cosmos
2022 has been a disappointing year for crypto investors. However, a few crypto projects have shown robust growth in the last couple of months, proving that there are still dependable and worthwhile investments in the crypto sphere. BudBlockz is one such project. What is BudBlockz?. BudBlockz is a blockchain project...
Quant (QNT) rises more than 15% in just a single day!
In the bear phase of this market, most cryptocurrencies have been observing an outflow and retail investors are worried about investing in cryptocurrencies for the long term. However, Quant is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency still bullish even in this bear phase. Quant helps to make global information exchange smooth and seamless...
Bankman-Fried agrees to knowledge tests for trading
Sam Bankman-Fried and Christy Goldsmith Romero have expressed their support for knowledge tests by accepting tests for trading and the profits of reports. The entire conversation happened on Twitter after Christy Goldsmith Romero kick-started the discussion. Christy Goldsmith Romero, Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said that having more retail investors in a household category will have consumer protection in a larger sense. One of the grounds for her recommendation is to have disclosures written in their simplest manner, making it easier for everyone to understand.
Aptos arrives at Aptos Mainnet & leads to blockchain upgradation
Aptos is in the pleasurable process of inviting all users to connect with the Aptos Mainnet. According to reliable sources at Aptos, this unique achievement has taken them four years of relentless and dedicated effort and focus. Along the journey, they have received endless benefactions from various sources, such as builders and enterprises involved in similar lines. They have completed several community-based projects all across the world.
Big Eyes Coin enters stage 4 of presale; Ready to take over the market like Avalanche and Nexo
Cryptocurrency, often known as digital money, is a digital currency transacted on the internet using a decentralized digital ledger. Cryptocurrencies could potentially assist in maintaining economic stability due to their decentralization from regulating organizations such as governments. There are several advantages to using a cryptocurrency over a more traditional payment...
Even museums are putting artists’ works posthumously on the Blockchain: Here’s why you should invest in NFTs by Big Eyes Coin & THETA
When you walk into the British Museum, you will see a sign next to some of the artworks — scan the barcode to check out the NFT collection. This is 2022, and even a museum that showcases 2M years of history and culture hasn’t been able to ignore the power of Blockchain and NFTs.
Flipkart joins eDAO and launches shopping in metaverse
Flipkart takes up the initiative and forms a formidable partnership with eDAO. It has been done with the sole intention and aims to provide a suitable platform for all the prime brands they chose. The platform will enable them to launch and showcase their array of resplendent products in the metaverse. Flipkart has also ensured that these product launches will be the most engaging and delightful event for everyone visiting the site.
Polygon announces partnership with HAECHI LABS
Polygon, a decentralized Ethereum scaling platform, announces a partnership with HAECHI LABS, a blockchain wallet and security service provider. The partnership targets onboard Web2 gaming companies in Korea to the Web3 world. Supported by Samsung and Ethereum Foundation, HAECHI LABS’ renowned projects include SushiSwap, 1inch, Klaytn, Badger DAO, and SuperRare. It boasts about giant gaming companies like Com2us, NetMarble, and Neowiz.
Decentraland introduces Crystal City in the metaverse
Decentraland, the blockchain-powered 3D virtual world platform, has introduced Crystal City, a new metaverse destination designed by Felipe Escudero. Decentraland has partnered with Escudero, a futuristic architect from LEDY, and Decent Amusement, the manager of the Central Marketplace District, to build a new metaverse city on Polygon. Creators, retailers, and other businesses would be able to book space in the new metaverse city at rates that were within their budgets.
Samsung Knox Matrix upgrades consider connectivity & protection
Samsung Electronics, after a prolonged period of conducting studies, have been able to develop a close understanding regarding all matters related to safety and security issues. However, this study helps them understand the usage of all devices. Additionally, they are concerned with the process of delivering the same to the world along with their ambitious and game-changing Samsung Knox Matrix.
GPB points towards increased volatility for the UK capital market
Liz Truss lost her position after her credibility went for a ride post the u-turn on tax cuts. There is a gap between her government and the capital market, which is becoming more evident with each passing day. Higher volatility in GBP is now inevitable, with support from the chances that the government could soon have a new head running the business. Rishi Sunak sees his chances go up.
