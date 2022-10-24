Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Administration Says You Can Still Apply Despite Court Pause

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness application officially launched earlier this month and millions of borrowers have already applied for student loan debt relief. However, as you may have heard, Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt for eligible borrowers is currently facing several legal challenges and has recently been temporarily blocked by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

That temporary pause and other legal disputes over student loan forgiveness could delay the processing of student loan relief applications, at least for a little while. But the Biden administration says that you should still submit your student loan debt relief application —if you haven’t already.

So, here’s some information to help you know what to expect when you apply for student loan forgiveness.

Student Loan Forgiveness Application

The White House describes the 2022 student loan forgiveness application as “short and simple,” and says that borrowers will not need to provide any supporting documents or Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID to login to the system or to apply for student loan forgiveness.

Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness: You Can Opt Out if You Want To

The online application form asks for basic borrower information like name, address, date of birth, and social security number. The student loan debt relief application also asks borrowers to agree to several statements regarding eligibility. For example, borrowers will need to agree to provide proof of income by March 31, 2024, if requested to do so by the Department of Education.

When you’re applying for student loan debt relief, you will also need to affirm that you are the individual applying for the debt relief and that you meet the income thresholds for receiving student loan forgiveness.

Or you can indicate that you were not required to file a tax return in 2020 or 2021. Income limits for student loan debt forgiveness can be based on the adjusted gross income reported on a borrower’s 2020 or 2021 federal tax return.

The Biden administration says that the online student loan debt relief application is available in English, and in Spanish, and can be accessed on both mobile and desktop devices. The White House also indicated that a paper form of the student loan debt relief application will be made available.

When Can You Apply for Student Loan Debt Relief?

The application for student loan forgiveness is live now. You may have heard that ahead of the official student loan forgiveness application, the Department of Education was initially accepting applications through a beta version of the form to help refine the debt relief processes. But President Biden announced the launch of the official live application October 17, and the Department of Education had already received millions of applications.

Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible

Which States Are Suing to Block Student Loan Forgiveness?

Just last week, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, which means that the Biden administration cannot—for now—cancel student loan debt until the court can consider additional legal arguments from both sides.

Six Republican-led states are challenging the program in court, arguing that the Biden’s student loan forgiveness would harm student loan companies. The states that are suing to block student loan forgiveness include: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina.

The federal court order temporarily pausing student loan debt cancellation could delay the processing of student loan debt relief (i.e., the Biden administration will have to wait a bit to actually cancel student loan debt). However, the White House is encouraging borrowers to continue submitting their applications for student loan forgiveness.

Do You Qualify for 2022 Student Loan Forgiveness?

Under President Biden's student loan debt cancellation plan , the Department of Education will provide student loan relief up to $10,000 to borrowers whose loans are held by the Department of Education, and whose income is less than $125,000 per year.

If you’re married and file jointly, the student loan cancellation income limit is $250,000. (Each spouse will be eligible for up to $10,000 in student loan cancellation). For Pell Grant recipients, student loan relief of up to $20,000 is available.

Do You Have to Pay Taxes on a Forgiven Student Loan?

You may be wondering if you will be taxed on the amount of your cancelled student loans. The good news is no, you won’t pay federal income tax on your forgiven student loan debt.

Some States Will Tax Student Loan Forgiveness

However, some states could or will tax forgiven student loan debt . So far, in what has become an evolving situation, Indiana, Mississippi, and North Carolina have confirmed that they will treat cancelled student loan debt as taxable income.

So, what does that mean for you? Well, an initial analysis by the Tax Foundation showed that tax liability for student loan forgiveness in various states could range from a little over $300 to as much as $1,100. So, if you live in Mississippi for example, the maximum amount of state tax liability would be $500. However, that calculation assumes that you are eligible for the full $10,000 of loan forgiveness for individuals with income under $125,000 a year. And if you are a Pell Grant recipient in one of the states that could or will tax forgiven student loan debt, and are eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan relief under President Biden’s plan , your state tax liability could be higher.

There are other states that could or will tax cancelled student loan debt. However, as of now, most states plan to conform to the Federal government’s stance that most forgiven student loan debt is not taxable through 2025 .

In any case, if you're applying for student loan forgiveness, stay tuned to any information or guidance coming from your state about how they will treat cancelled student loan debt for tax purposes.

