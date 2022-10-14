ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Although the other four teams in the Atlantic Division always seem to be making big-time moves over the past few years, the Toronto Raptors have found a way to remain a perennial playoff team. The Raptors have qualified for the NBA Playoffs in eight out of the last nine seasons. Last season, the Raptors went 48-34 and finished as the #5 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Toronto was ousted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.
The Los Angeles Lakers initially only wanted to sign Dennis Schröder if they had already traded away Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin:. "The Lakers originally planned to have found a trade partner for Westbrook before signing Schröder, sources said. But after the point guard's strong showing for Germany in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament generated interest around the league, L.A. signed him before another team could."
With the NBA officially back for the 2022-23 campaign, it's time to dig into the power rankings. And with no regular-season action to analyze, there's really only one criterion for this edition: each team's chance to win the championship. After all, despite all the attention the league has managed to...
With NBA tip-off just a day away, fantasy basketball waivers are about to heat up. And for those in particularly competitive leagues, that means it's time to dig deep into the player pool when building out free-agent watchlists. So, here we'll look at some deep sleepers for this season—restricting ourselves...
The Atlanta Hawks and forward De'Andre Hunter have agreed to a four-year, $95 million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 24-year-old was eligible for restricted free agency in 2023. The Hawks discovered the potential dangers of arriving as a contender earlier than expected. Their run to the 2021 Eastern...
NBA2K digital marketing director Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie2k, appeared on ESPN's NBA Today on Monday and said some NBA players really, really want to improve their ranking in the stalwart basketball video game. "We've had some bribing along the way," he said. "I've been offered some, like, grail...
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is certain he'll be active for his team's season-opener against the Brooklyn Nets. "I'm playing Wednesday," he said Monday, per Marc Stein. Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson was able to complete a full practice on Monday. The update comes after he left last...
The Houston Rockets and guard Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension Monday. Porter's agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports, provided details of the extension to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal has a "unique structure that allows for significant upside for Porter Jr. and protections for the Rockets."
TNT's Inside the NBA team will remain intact after all four television personalities agreed to new long-term contacts with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, the company announced Monday in a press release. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal each agreed to new deals, keeping together the group that...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is reportedly expected to play in Tuesday's season-opener against the Golden State Warriors despite a hamstring injury. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Westbrook will likely be on the floor, though it's unclear if he will have a minutes restriction. It's also uncertain whether...
