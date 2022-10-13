Read full article on original website
Related
Gilmer Mirror
Election administrators are under attack in Texas. Here’s what that means for the midterms.
“Election administrators are under attack in Texas. Here’s what that means for the midterms.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
Gilmer Mirror
SOS 101: Voting by Mail in Texas
AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott today released the third installment of ‘SOS 101,’ a series of educational videos on the voting process in Texas ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. In the new video, Secretary Scott provides an overview of voting by mail in Texas, including who is eligible to cast a ballot by mail, ID requirements for voting by mail, and how county officials work to protect the security and integrity of mail ballots cast in an election. Secretary Scott also visits with Parker County Elections Administrator Crickett Miller, who provides a step-by-step account of the mail ballot process at the county level and offers helpful tips for Texas mail voters.
Gilmer Mirror
Texas Weekly Gas Price Update
Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 9.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
Gilmer Mirror
Darrin Morris Band is on a roll with Male Artist of the Year nomination, new radio single and plans to headline Mexico beach vacation.
GILMER, TEXAS — (October 16, 2022) – Darrin Morris Band continues to crank out hit after hit in the Texas Music Scene. Their summertime song, “Weekend,” is still on the Texas charts, as is their new single, “Like Whiskey.” Add a Texas Country Music Association nomination for frontman Darrin Morris and the opportunity to headline an all-inclusive trip to Mexico, and you could say DMB has a lot to celebrate.
Comments / 0