AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott today released the third installment of ‘SOS 101,’ a series of educational videos on the voting process in Texas ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. In the new video, Secretary Scott provides an overview of voting by mail in Texas, including who is eligible to cast a ballot by mail, ID requirements for voting by mail, and how county officials work to protect the security and integrity of mail ballots cast in an election. Secretary Scott also visits with Parker County Elections Administrator Crickett Miller, who provides a step-by-step account of the mail ballot process at the county level and offers helpful tips for Texas mail voters.

