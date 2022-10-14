ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tim Hardaway Jr. describes the biggest adjustment when playing with Luka Doncic

DALLAS – Being ushered back into the fold after missing all the success of last season isn’t easy. Yet, somehow, Tim Hardaway Jr. is managing. It hasn’t been completely seamless all the time throughout training camp. But in the Dallas Mavericks’ final preseason game against the Utah Jazz, the Hardaway and Luka Doncic connection looked reminiscent of the 2020-21 season.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reacts To Bombshell Dan Snyder Report

Jerry Jones was a main character in the latest jarring report about Dan Snyder. The Dallas Cowboys, owner, however, isn’t paying any mind to it. Earlier this week, ESPN’s investigative team reported on how Snyder has handled the ongoing investigations into potential workplace misconduct within the Washington Commanders organization. According to ESPN, Snyder hired private investigators to track fellow NFL owners and league personnel, including commissioner Roger Goodell. ESPN’s findings revealed that Snyder claims to “have dirt” on Jones, who long has been one of the more influential franchise owners in the league.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to José Altuve’s miserable slump

For the Houston Astros, the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners produced good news and bad news. The good news was obvious — Houston won the series. The bad news, though, is just about as obvious. José Altuve is off his game — badly. When...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy