Shooting at Billings Clinic ER: Person in custody
Billings Police say a person was shot, by police, and taken into custody after shooting at officers responding to a disturbance at the Billings Clinic Emergency Room.
Police Shoot and Arrest Gunman At Billings Clinic Emergency Room
Tonight, Billings Police responded at 5:11 PM to Billings Clinic ER after reports of a suspect with a gun. Upon arrival, the suspect shot at Billings Police, which fired back and struck the suspect. They were taken into custody. No injuries to police or hospital staff occurred, and Billings Clinic...
3 injured in west Billings crash
Witnesses said the vehicle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed, according to Billings police.
740thefan.com
Montana man faces several charges following chase in stolen semi
AVON, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi Thursday afternoon. Authorities received a call just after noon about a semi tractor and trailer that was stolen from a Fridley parking lot. The owner was following it through Stearns County.
Close encounter: Moose still roaming through Billings
The moose remains loose. It's now been four days since that bull moose was first spotted in the heart of Billings and he does not seem to be in a hurry to leave.
yourbigsky.com
Rimrock Road reopened after serious crash
The BPD has reopened Rimrock Road Friday in Billings after a serious motor vehicle crash Thursday night. According to Sgt. Cagle, officers closed Rimrock for a while because of the severity of the crash. The crash happened in the 2600 block of Rimrock and the BPD crash unit was called in to investigate. No names have been released.
KULR8
Billings firefighters responding to electrical fire in the Heights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters are responding to a residence fire in the Heights. The Billings Fire Department reports crews are responding to the 600 block of Tabriz Dr. for an electrical fire. We will provide updates as they become available.
yourbigsky.com
Woman hit by train downtown Billings
A 55-year-old woman was hit by a train Tuesday night at the North Broadway railroad crossing in downtown Billings. She has serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.It happened around 7:50 Tuesday night and the investigation is ongoing according to BPD Sgt. Beck.
Billings mother finds passion, business success hand-knitting home décor
Micayla D'Ambrosia started her small business, "Grown Cozy", in September 2021. She was raising her first child—and like many other new moms—was struggling mentally.
KULR8
Construction project nearing completion on 24th Street West and Central Avenue
BILLINGS, MT- A project is nearing completion on 24th Street West and Central Avenue to update signal lights, sidewalks, and create a new turning lane at the intersection. "I think this will be really useful, " said Ed Scarlett, an employee at Weave Construction. "I hope a lot of people...
KULR8
'It's a family reunion:' NILE back at MetraPark October 14-22
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Northern International Livestock Exposition, also known as the NILE, is back at MetraPark for its 55th year. It starts Friday, October 14, and goes through Saturday, October 22. Equine Program Director for the NILE Bonnie DeVerniero said the first day will feature barrel racing and preliminaries...
Billings residents learn more about Calamity Jane through historical auto tour
The life of Calamity Jane is mysterious but folks in Billings had a chance to learn more about her and the impact she had on the city in four stop auto tour filled with historical impersonators.
My Open Apology to the Woman I Spooked in Midtown Billings Today
I don't think I've ever inadvertently scared anyone this badly before in my life. I don't think I looked scary today, at least not to those I've been around at the office today. However, I did come to realize that it was probably my fault that it happened, even though I was doing a kind service and letting others out the door of the restaurant I went to lunch at. So, to that woman, I'd like to apologize to you.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
VIDEO: See this Albino Muley Spotted Near Billings!
VIDEO: See this Albino Muley Spotted Near Billings! Video Wildlife ...
yourbigsky.com
Refresh the Rims project sees huge success!
Over 100 volunteers gathered at the Rimrocks Saturday morning for the tenth annual Refresh the Rims project from 9:30 am to 11:30 am! According to the press release, six groups spanned the length of the rims and met at their assigned location, working as a team to pick up trash and debris.
KULR8
The Magic City: Montana’s land of business opportunity
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings has a rich history of being the place where many Montanans can pursue their American dream by starting their own business. That mentality is true to this day, as Billings is still a city where entrepreneurs can discover exciting new business opportunities. It welcomes men and...
A New Kind of Circus is Coming to Billings
If you don’t know the dark history of circus animals and the cruelty behind it, consider yourself blissfully ignorant. Back in 1943 Old Pitt was a circus elephant that was a part of a herd of elephants owned by John Robinson in Dillon, Montana. She was a part of...
greybullstandard.com
Allie Rae Fox
Allie Rae Fox tragically passed October 7, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, Mont. Allie loved to ride her horses, spending countless hours at team roping and barrel races with her mom. She never passed up a great Tik-Tok moment…she truly was carefree and a fun-loving 10-year-old girl.
KULR8
Yellowstone Historical Society Teaching the Legacy of Calamity Jane
BILLINGS, Mont. - Many people have heard the name Calamity Jane, but the Yellowstone Historical Society hopes to teach people her true story. The Yellowstone Historical Society (YHS) hosts events throughout the year, meant to teach the community about historical mysteries. This Saturday's tour is no exception, as the society takes a deep dive into the life and the legend of the frontierswoman, Calamity Jane.
