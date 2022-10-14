ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Tops Tide in Rocky Top

No. 6 Tennessee handed No. 3 Alabama its first loss of the season after the Volunteers defeated the Crimson Tide 52-49 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young returned from his AC shoulder sprain, going 35-of-52 for 455 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee got on...
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
Bama Basketball Player Shoots For Homecoming Queen

Alabama women’s basketball player Megan Abrams announced that she would be running for homecoming queen this year. “I’m honored to say that I was chosen to run for homecoming queen,” said Abrams. “I pride myself on being a role model and leader on and off the court. Freshman year Megan would be proud of the person I have become.”
1 Dead, 1 Hurt, 2 Jailed After Fatal Hit-And-Run in Oxford, Mississippi After Auburn Game

Two men have been arrested after a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi early Sunday morning in the aftermath of the Auburn - Ole Miss football game there Saturday. Police say the victim Walker Fielder, a 21-year-old Ole Miss student from Madison, Mississippi, and a female student were struck by a truck in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
