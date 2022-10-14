Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tops Tide in Rocky Top
No. 6 Tennessee handed No. 3 Alabama its first loss of the season after the Volunteers defeated the Crimson Tide 52-49 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young returned from his AC shoulder sprain, going 35-of-52 for 455 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee got on...
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
Weather Outlook for Your Road Trip to Knoxville to Cheer on Bama
The Alabama Crimson Tide is on the road this weekend headed to Knoxville, Tennessee, or as my friends like to call the town, ObKNOXville, spinning the word obnoxious. If you are making the 5-hour drive or catching a flight to cheer on Bama, here is what you can expect from the weather.
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
Bama Basketball Player Shoots For Homecoming Queen
Alabama women’s basketball player Megan Abrams announced that she would be running for homecoming queen this year. “I’m honored to say that I was chosen to run for homecoming queen,” said Abrams. “I pride myself on being a role model and leader on and off the court. Freshman year Megan would be proud of the person I have become.”
1 Dead, 1 Hurt, 2 Jailed After Fatal Hit-And-Run in Oxford, Mississippi After Auburn Game
Two men have been arrested after a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi early Sunday morning in the aftermath of the Auburn - Ole Miss football game there Saturday. Police say the victim Walker Fielder, a 21-year-old Ole Miss student from Madison, Mississippi, and a female student were struck by a truck in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
