Citrus County Chronicle
Kimberly Walker to fight for affordable health care
Democrat Kimberly Walker plans to make affordable health care a major priority if elected to the U.S. House, representing Citrus County. She has a personal stake in it: her cousin was just 49 years old when she died of a heart attack because she couldn’t afford preventative health care.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River increase in traffic noticeable but manageable — so far
During Hurricane Ian, hundreds of people from south of Citrus County made their way north on the Suncoast Parkway to escape the storm’s wrath. Once they reached the toll road’s terminus at State Road 44, most turned west toward U.S. 19 and continued north. That took them right through Crystal River.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sexual-abuse trial to be heard across nonconsecutive days
Anthony Reed’s upcoming trial for sexually abusing a woman might be heard across two, nonconsecutive days. After Reed’s jury is selected Monday, Oct. 24, opening statements and initial witness testimonies about the Beverly Hills 41-year-old’s sexual-battery and false-imprisonment charges will be made Oct. 26.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lake County man arrested after speeding off from Citrus County traffic stop
A Lake County man was jailed on accusations he sped off from a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s traffic stop before he was later caught with vials of liquid testosterone. Deputies apprehended John Wesley Smith III the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 16, from the parking lot of the...
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP: Golf cart collides with girl, 5, on Citrus County Speedway access road
A golf cart collided with a 5-year-old girl at the Citrus County Speedway after the child ran onto an access road at the Inverness racetrack. Prior to the 6:45 p.m. crash Saturday, Oct. 15, a 42-year-old Hernando man was driving a green Club Car south on an unnamed and paved access road shared at the speedway by pedestrians, race cars and racetrack equipment, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 14 to 16
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 14. Johnnie Russell Arnett, 39, Homosassa, arrested Oct. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Country Jam
Inverness Country Jam, featuring headliners Sawyer Brown, Aaron Tippin, Lorrie Morgan, Sammy Kershaw, and more, is scheduled to take place Oct. 28-30 along the shores of Lake Henderson in Liberty Park and the Depot Pavilion in Inverness, 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. Tickets are still available. The updated lineup can...
Citrus County Chronicle
Black Diamond Invitational Car Show Ride coming up
Citrus Hills Cycling Club, in conjunction with Bike Florida, announces the 2022 Black Diamond Invitational Car Show Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at 8 a.m. at the County Road 486 Lecanto Trailhead Park adjacent to Wendy’s, located at 2832 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto. The car show is...
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers sweep, Citrus swept
HUDSON — The season continued for one Citrus County volleyball team Monday night at Fivay High School, while it came to a close for another. In District 5A-5 quarterfinal action, No. 2 seed Lecanto swept No. 7 Gulf, 25-16, 25-15, 25-12, while later in the evening, No. 6 seed Citrus was eliminated by No. 3 Cypress Creek, 19-25, 18-25, 15-25.
