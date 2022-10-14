Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
With Carson Wentz injured, Commanders have ‘full trust’ in Taylor Heinicke
ASHBURN, Va. — Following the Washington Commanders’ victory in Chicago last Thursday, starting quarterback Carson Wentz approached backup Taylor Heinicke with some unfortunate news to share. “I remember Carson telling me after the game that he felt like he had a cracked finger,” Heinicke recalled on Wednesday. “I...
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 7
Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
Browns RG Teller likely out against Ravens with calf injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller is expected to miss Sunday’s game in Baltimore with a left calf strain, an injury that could slow the NFL’s leading rushing attack as Cleveland tries to snap a three-game losing streak. Teller got hurt in the...
Steelers WR Johnson: no issues with Trubisky after dust-up
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson says he and quarterback Mitch Trubisky are fine following a confrontation at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets earlier this month. Johnson said Wednesday he has no ill will toward Trubisky, who was benched in favor of...
DeSean Jackson hopes to bring ‘spark’ after joining Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — DeSean Jackson has resurfaced with the Baltimore Ravens, feeling as if he still has plenty to offer to a receiving group that could use a jolt. “Really the biggest thing is being a spark,” he said after practice Wednesday. “Implementing a deep threat, vertical down the field, big explosive plays. Honestly, whatever it is they ask me to do, whatever my number’s called on, whenever it’s called, just do everything I can to get ready.”
Rodgers remains upbeat amid thumb injury, Packers’ slump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers insists he’s still having fun even as he plays through a thumb injury while trying to lead a slumping offense on a .500 team. “This has been my love since I was 5 years old. I still...
Jets’ Quinnen Williams off to dominant start in 4th season
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sheldon Rankins noticed a big change in Quinnen Williams a week into training camp. The New York Jets defensive tackle was faster, stronger and more explosive off the snap. Practice after practice. “Probably about three weeks into camp, I pulled him aside,” Rankins recalled...
Cardinals face Saints, try to snap 8-game home losing streak
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints are two teams stuck in the early season doldrums, struggling with injuries and inconsistent play. It’s too early to throw out the ‘must-win’ label for Thursday night’s matchup. But it’s also too late to...
Today in Sports History-Dr. J traded to the 76ers
1923 — Zev, winner of the 1923 Kentucky Derby, beats England’s Papyrus, winner of the 1923 Epsom Derby, in a $100,000 match race at Belmont Park. The race, the International Special, marks the first time an English champion is sent to the U.S. to race. The race is so popular that it is broadcast on the radio, a first.
Wednesday’s Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Anthony Bemboom on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Assigned RHP Louis Head outright to Norfolk (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Seth Martinez from the minor leagues. Reassigned CB Jake Meyers to the minor leagues. NEW YORK YANKEES...
Astros 3B coach Pettis out for ALCS Game 1 against Yankees
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees because of an illness. First base coach Omar Lopez will fill in for Pettis, and quality control coach Dan...
