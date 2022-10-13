SEARCY — One week after turnovers plagued Henderson State, the Reddie defense flipped the script, turning over the No. 12 Harding Bisons three times as HSU earned its biggest win of the season, 15-14. Coming into this game, HU led the GAC in scoring offense with 35.2 points per game and second in the league in rushing offense with 322.5 rushing yards per game. Saturday, HSU held Harding to a season-low 14 points and its second lowest rushing output with 236 yards on the ground.

