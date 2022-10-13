Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
Officials celebrate beginning of Arkadelphia Bypass
Arkadelphia will look entirely different in just a matter of years. Construction on a major infrastructure project in Arkadelphia will begin soon, and a celebratory groundbreaking was held Friday to commemorate an historic occasion. State and local officials took turns speaking at the event, which drew about 100 people to the Clark County Courthouse.
arkadelphian.com
City board to discuss police car policy, Barkadelphia land option
The Arkadelphia City Board of Directors will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Boardroom with a full agenda. Increasing the radius for which Arkadelphia Police Department officers may drive their patrol vehicles home will be up for discussion when the city board meets. The current policy allows...
waldronnews.com
Three people found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Arkansas
NASHVILLE, Ark. - The Nashville Police Department told The Nashville News-Leader they found three people dead from carbon monoxide poisoning Friday morning. According to the Nashville News-Leader, Police said The Howard County Sheriff's office found three unresponsive males at 625 South Mill Street. Police said when officers arrived, they found...
Police locate missing 2-year-old boy in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: A volunteer with the local Highway 15 Fire Department confirmed that the child was located around 11 p.m. The volunteer added that in addition to their team, help was provided by Woodlawn Country, Village State Troopers Troop F, Cleveland County Sheriff's Department, Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, and volunteers from the public.
Benton police issue warrants for gas station shootout suspects
BENTON, Ark. — On the afternoon of September 23, officers with the Benton Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Highway 67 Big Red Valero. Following an investigation, officials determined that a disturbance between two drivers escalated into shots being fired. Warrants have been issued for...
arkadelphian.com
Ricky Alfonso Norton
Ricky Alfonso Norton was born September 20, 1961, to Roy and Linnie B. Norton in Prescott, Arkansas. Ricky accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at First Baptist Church in Okolona under the leadership of G. H. Jones. He grew up in Okolona, where he was a proud graduate of the Okolona High School Class of 1980.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
bentonpolice.org
BNPD: WARRANTS ISSUED IN GAS STATION DISTURBANCE TURNED SHOOTOUT
BNPD responded to the Hwy 67 Big Red Valero on the afternoon of Sept. 23 in reference to shots being fired. Following investigation by detectives, it was determined a disturbance between two drivers escalated to shots being fired. Warrants have now been issued for both drivers. Forty-five-year-old Arnold Hendrix, of...
Police searching for two missing Garland County girls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
arkadelphian.com
Henderson announces 2022 homecoming royalty candidates
Homecoming activities at Henderson State University begin Oct. 17 when the student body votes for Henderson’s 2022 homecoming royalty. Fifteen students are nominated for the homecoming court. Ten finalists will be announced Oct. 20 during the annual homecoming pep rally. The introduction of the full court, followed by the...
magnoliareporter.com
State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case
The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
arkadelphian.com
Tigers beat Weevils to stay undefeated
ARKADELPHIA — The fifth-ranked Ouachita Baptist University football team moved to 7-0 on the season with a 41-7 win over Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday at Cliff Harris Stadium. The Weevils (3-4) came out with an efficient game plan on defense early in the game, keeping Ouachita (7-0) scoreless in the...
arkadelphian.com
Badgers celebrate Senior Night with big win over Waldron; move to 6-0
The Arkadelphia Badgers celebrated Senior Night with their second straight blowout victory, defeating Waldron 56-6 in the last regular season game on AllCare Field at Badger Stadium. With the win, the. Badgers improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the 4A-7. By virtue of the win, the Badgers officially clinched...
arkadelphian.com
Reddies defense shuts down Harding in 15-14 win
SEARCY — One week after turnovers plagued Henderson State, the Reddie defense flipped the script, turning over the No. 12 Harding Bisons three times as HSU earned its biggest win of the season, 15-14. Coming into this game, HU led the GAC in scoring offense with 35.2 points per game and second in the league in rushing offense with 322.5 rushing yards per game. Saturday, HSU held Harding to a season-low 14 points and its second lowest rushing output with 236 yards on the ground.
