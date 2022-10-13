ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Falls Down: JPMorgan Chase Ends Banking Relationship With Kanye West

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
 5 days ago

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Kanye West is quickly learning there are consequences to being a “free thinker” and just saying antisemitic things. JPMorgan Chase has informed the rapper they will no longer be handling the “billionaire’s” company’s cash.

Once you say anti-semitic things, it all falls down.

After weeks of making head*ss comments and a white lives matter shirt that earned him a ton of well-deserved backlash, JPMorgan Chase informed the billionaire, “genius,” rapper that his YEEZY money is no longer good there.

West and his team were told by the American-based multinational investment bank and financial services holding company.

In the statement, JPMorgan Chase noted a recent conversation with an entity whose name can’t be seen, which led to the decision to end its relationship with YEEZY , LLC and its affiliated entities.

Per the statement, JPMorgan Chase will give Kanye West sufficient time to “transition to another financial institution, maintaining accounts, including all products and services, until November 21,” HYPEBEAST reports. There is no explanation for JPMorgan Chase’s decision, but you don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out why the financial institution has decided to cut ties with Ye’s company.

Is This The Cancellation of Kanye West?

Before his Twitter account was locked down, Ye asked his followers, “who you think created cancel culture?” While I guess we’ll never know, the Chicago Hip-Hop star is learning what it feels like to undergo a cancellation.

West has been doing his best to appease far-right white America, hanging out with MAGA pundits like Candace Owens , and now he is learning how it feels to be one.

Welp.

We are sure there will be another bank willing to hold Kanye West’s YEEZY coins, which will be another talking point for him to beef about on Instagram and Twitter.

But until then, this is another massive L that Ye will have to keep.

Photos: The Washington Post / Getty

The post All Falls Down: JPMorgan Chase Ends Banking Relationship With Kanye West appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

N.O.R.E. Apologizes For Kanye West ‘Drink Champs’ Episode: ‘I Was Embarassed’

N.O.R.E. is backpedaling after his Drink Champs interview with Kanye West was met with swift backlash online. In two separate interviews with NYC radio on Monday (October 17), the New York rapper and BET Hip Hop Award winner for “Best Hip-Hop Platform” apologized for the hurt he caused by allowing West to spew antisemitic rhetoric and make false claims about the 2020 death of George Floyd.
Kanye West Says He’s Going Death Con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE, After He Gets Some Sleep

Kanye West is continuing to spiral and unfortunately, mostly for him, the Internet is keeping all the receipts. After getting silenced on his favorite social media platform of choice, Instagram, Ye returned to Twitter, and on Saturday evening (Oct. 9), he revealed plans to come for Jewish people. But before we get to that impending […] The post Kanye West Says He’s Going Death Con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE, After He Gets Some Sleep appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Ye Goes Full Antisemite In ‘Drink Champs’ “Interview”, Says George Floyd Died Of Fentanyl

You knew someone was going to book the artist formerly known as Kanye West for an interview after his recent antisemitic rhetoric. N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs podcast locked Ye in, and the interview was as toxic, off the rails and frustrating as most anyone would have expected. Actually, it may have been worse. One particular clip […] The post Ye Goes Full Antisemite In ‘Drink Champs’ “Interview”, Says George Floyd Died Of Fentanyl appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
