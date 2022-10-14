The Las Vegas Raiders have talked to other teams about trading former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell. Here are five potential trade destinations for Clelin Ferrell. Arizona is currently generating just 1.8 sacks per game, ranking them 24th in the NFL. After losing Chandler Jones in the offseason to free agency, they did not adequately replace him. The Cardinals have started off the season slowly and may want to address their need for a pass rusher by acquiring Ferrell.

