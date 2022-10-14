ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

1027superhits.com

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
WBKR

When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
KENTUCKY STATE
100.9 The Eagle

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Illinois no longer requiring masks in health care facilities

Illinois is no longer requiring masking in all health care facilities, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Monday. Pritzker updated an executive order, which will trigger the masking change. The action marks a milestone in the pandemic and is in line with recently released recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Of All The Ridiculous Laws In Illinois This Should Be One Of Them

Every state has its own unwritten rules that should never be broken. The only exception is if the person is new to the area. Now obviously there can't be jail time or ticketing for breaking said "rules" but there should be. And, if there are rules, how many times is one allowed to break them before getting ousted from society? (That's an extreme punishment, I'm aware.)
ILLINOIS STATE
CNET

Time Is Almost Out to Receive Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates

Some 6 million Illinois residents are receiving an income tax rebate, property tax rebate or both, thanks to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $1.8 billion Illinois Family Relief Plan. Physical checks started going out Sept. 12, according to the state Department of Revenue, and will continue to be mailed for the next several months.
1440 WROK

Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?

If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Trick or treat hours for Halloween 2022

ILLINOIS (WAND) — Halloween is nearly here! WAND has reached out to community officials across central Illinois to confirm trick or treat times. As a reminder, it is generally good practice to skip houses with porch lights that have been turned off. Arcola: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also love eating steak from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-qualiuty ingredients. If you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

18 Reasons Why People in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin Despise Winter

You can feel it, can’t you? The wet, dark, and dampness of W-I-N-T-E-R. Did I Just See Snow in Southeast Minnesota...in mid-October?. I was driving back to Rochester, Minnesota on Friday from Wisconsin, and on I-90, coming straight at my windshield was the horrible white flakes we know as snow. I almost stopped my car because I was in shock that it was happening already on October 14th.
MINNESOTA STATE
WAND TV

Mountain lion killed on I-88

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A vehicle traveling on Interstate 88 struck and killed a mountain lion on Sunday according to an announcement from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The body of the animal was taken to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for a necropsy and DNA analysis. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Illinois mask recommendations now include vaccinated individuals

CORRECTION: The headline has been updated to more accurately reflect the change in the order. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
