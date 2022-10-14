ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Bleacher Report

Biggest Takeaways from the 2022 College Football Season so Far

It's hard to believe that the 2022 college football season is already halfway over. Through seven weeks of the year, we've seen plenty of surprises, notable upsets, as well as interesting storylines. We've already seen some big head coaching jobs open up, too. Although 2022 hasn't given us quite as...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Preseason Rankings Released

A year after reaching the NCAA tournament final, North Carolina enters as the No. 1 team in the preseason men's college basketball Associated Press poll. There are plenty of familiar faces at the top of the rankings as well, including Gonzaga, Duke and Kentucky. Reigning champion Kansas enters at No....
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Waiver Wire Week 7: Kenyan Drake, Marcus Mariota Highlight Pickups to Know

The Baltimore Ravens' running back situation will be closely monitored in the next week by fantasy football players. Kenyan Drake was Baltimore's top ball-carrier in Week 6 because J.K. Dobbins felt tightness in his knee. Drake took full advantage of his situation by earning 119 yards on 10 carries and...
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers

In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Report: Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Could Miss 6 Weeks with Foot Injury

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to miss around six weeks after being diagnosed with a nonsurgical fracture in his foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown was injured in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the initial concern was he...
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Bills' Week 6 Win vs. Chiefs

Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs wasn't the sort of shootout we saw in last year's playoffs, but it was exactly the sort of hard-fought, back-and-forth battle fans might have expected from two legitimate title contenders. Buffalo went top after a late Josh Allen touchdown passes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Says Panthers Trade Rumors Are 'Out of My Control'

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is focusing on what's in front of him as rumors swirl regarding his future with the team. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey told reporters all of the trade discourse and machinations are "out of my control." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Predictions for McCaffrey, Akers and More Rumored RBs

We're more than a third of the way through the 2022 NFL season, and the great teams are beginning to separate themselves from the merely good ones. Those in the latter category may look to even the playing field by adding fresh talent ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

