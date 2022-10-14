Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Biggest Takeaways from the 2022 College Football Season so Far
It's hard to believe that the 2022 college football season is already halfway over. Through seven weeks of the year, we've seen plenty of surprises, notable upsets, as well as interesting storylines. We've already seen some big head coaching jobs open up, too. Although 2022 hasn't given us quite as...
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders: 'I'd Be a Fool' to Not Consider Big Contract Offer from Power 5 School
While he remains committed to the project he's continuing to build at Jackson State, head coach Deion Sanders won't rule out a move to a Power Five FBS school. Sanders told Jon Wertheim of 60 Minutes he's "gonna have to entertain it" if a Power Five administrator reached out regarding a vacancy.
Bleacher Report
AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Preseason Rankings Released
A year after reaching the NCAA tournament final, North Carolina enters as the No. 1 team in the preseason men's college basketball Associated Press poll. There are plenty of familiar faces at the top of the rankings as well, including Gonzaga, Duke and Kentucky. Reigning champion Kansas enters at No....
Bleacher Report
Waiver Wire Week 7: Kenyan Drake, Marcus Mariota Highlight Pickups to Know
The Baltimore Ravens' running back situation will be closely monitored in the next week by fantasy football players. Kenyan Drake was Baltimore's top ball-carrier in Week 6 because J.K. Dobbins felt tightness in his knee. Drake took full advantage of his situation by earning 119 yards on 10 carries and...
Bleacher Report
Tennessee Fined $100K by SEC After Fans Stormed Field Following Upset of Alabama
It's not too often an institution will gladly pay a $100,000 fine, but the University of Tennessee surely fits under that category following Saturday's 52-49 victory over Alabama. As soon as Chase McGrath's game-winning field goal knuckled over the crossbar as time expired, the fans at Neyland Stadium stormed the...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers
In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
Bleacher Report
Report: Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Could Miss 6 Weeks with Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to miss around six weeks after being diagnosed with a nonsurgical fracture in his foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown was injured in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the initial concern was he...
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Bills' Week 6 Win vs. Chiefs
Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs wasn't the sort of shootout we saw in last year's playoffs, but it was exactly the sort of hard-fought, back-and-forth battle fans might have expected from two legitimate title contenders. Buffalo went top after a late Josh Allen touchdown passes...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Josh Gordon to Be Released from Titans After Appearing in 2 Games
The Tennessee Titans are set to release receiver Josh Gordon from the practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Gordon appeared in two games for the Titans, seeing one target with zero receptions. He played 24 total offensive snaps for the team, per Pro Football Reference. Tennessee was...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Says Panthers Trade Rumors Are 'Out of My Control'
Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is focusing on what's in front of him as rumors swirl regarding his future with the team. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey told reporters all of the trade discourse and machinations are "out of my control." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported...
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Predictions for McCaffrey, Akers and More Rumored RBs
We're more than a third of the way through the 2022 NFL season, and the great teams are beginning to separate themselves from the merely good ones. Those in the latter category may look to even the playing field by adding fresh talent ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Bleacher Report
Report: Robbie Anderson Traded to Cardinals from Panthers for Multiple Draft Picks
Just one day after Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was seen arguing with coaches and was kicked off the sidelines by head coach Steve Wilkes, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. Anderson was traded for a 2024 sixth round draft pick and a 2025 seventh round...
Bleacher Report
Marcus Freeman's Future with Notre Dame Questioned by CFB Twitter After Stanford Loss
Notre Dame college football fell to 3-3 this season after losing at home to Stanford 16-14 on Saturday evening. This defeat serves as the nadir of a bitterly disappointing season for Notre Dame. The Cardinal had struggled mightily against FBS competition before traveling to South Bend, as Nicole Auerbach of...
Baker Mayfield will need to compete for Carolina Panthers’ starting QB job upon return
Baker Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers on July 6 and beat Sam Darnold in the quarterback competition a
Tigers Basketball Insider: Memphis Rebounders' support of Tigers at all-time high
Shortly after Marvin White took over as Memphis Rebounders president in August 2021, Penny Hardaway told him he didn’t “feel the support” from Tigers boosters. Now, though, following $25,000 raised for the Tigers men’s basketball team, those days are long gone.
Bleacher Report
Nick Sirianni Told Eagles Wearing 'Beat Dallas' Shirt in 2021 Was 'Stupid on My Part'
Last season, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wore a "Beat Dallas" t-shirt to a news conference ahead of the team's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Before Sunday's matchup against America's team, Sirianni, while holding up the "Beat Dallas" t-shirt, said that wearing it last season was "stupid on my part."
Bleacher Report
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green Apologized; Wants to Have Professional Relationship
Jordan Poole plans on having a "professional" relationship with Draymond Green after the latter apologized to the Golden State Warriors guard for punching him during a practice altercation. Poole told reporters Green apologized and said he went about it in a very "professional" way. "We plan on handling ourselves that...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Waived by Hornets Ahead of 2022-23 Regular Season
The Charlotte Hornets are set to waive wing LiAngelo Ball on Saturday with the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season just days away, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Ball, who is the older brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and younger brother of Chicago Bulls...
