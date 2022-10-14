Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
Related
995qyk.com
Our Mutt Monday Dog Reba Is A Sweet Country Girl
Our Mutt Monday dog this week is Reba. Named after another gorgeous redhead, Reba is a sweet country girl. She would love to hang out with you and listen to music. She prefers country, of course! Reba is a two year old, 62 pound All American girl. Reba is available...
995qyk.com
19-Year-Old Lennard High School Graduate Honored For Military Monday
We are honoring a 19-Year-Old Lennard High School Graduate for Military Monday this week. Alexia is who we are honoring and she is in the Navy. Alexia went in at the same time as her friend. We asked Alexia’s mom, Courtney, how she felt when Alexia told her she was going into the military. Courtney said, “I was pretty scared, pretty nervous, pretty scared.”
Friends, family of 7 people shot outside Tampa lounge want whoever's responsible caught
TAMPA, Fla. — Just over a week since chaos erupted outside a Tampa lounge, police are still searching for two men they believe are responsible. Tampa police have identified a person who might be responsible for a deadly shooting outside of Lit Cigar & Martini Lounge. A second person is also wanted.
Fifth ‘Skull Games’ in Tampa identifies at least 20 human trafficking victims
Skull Games is an anti-human trafficking event. The name comes from the brainwashing traffickers do to their victims to keep them docile..
fox13news.com
Why is marijuana illegal? How the 1933 Ybor City ax murders bolstered case to criminalize cannabis
YBOR CITY, Fla. - Decades before the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, government officials, law enforcement, and private industry were waging war against a drug they said was becoming a scourge on productive American society. In the mid-1930s, immigrants fleeing Central America after the Mexican Revolution brought cannabis with them to the U.S.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
WVNews
How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism
VENICE, Fla. (AP) — It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race. “These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on...
Drive-By Shot Fired At Tampa Middle School
The door was closed and the stairwell blocked off for storage
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
Police In Lakeland Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m., officers responded to the Park at Palazzo Apartments, located at 3685 Victoria Manor Drive, in reference to a male with critical injuries. On scene, officers located a 17-year-old male victim inside an apartment
995qyk.com
St. Pete Pier Is One Of The Best New Urban Designs In The World
The St. Pete Pier has been named as one of the best new urban designs in the world. Only six developments from around the around to be awarded that honor. There are only two in the United States and the Pier right here is St. Pete is one of those two.
Teen wounded in south Tampa shooting expected to make full recovery
The 17-year-old girl shot during an altercation in south Tampa on Friday is expected to make a full recovery, according to Tampa police.
Woman killed, another injured while crossing St. Pete Beach street
A woman was killed and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Gulf Way in St. Pete Beach on Sunday evening, authorities said.
fox13news.com
Families escape early morning condo fire in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Vicky Cole returned to what's left of her apartment at the Enclave at Sabal Pointe condo complex in St. Petersburg as the sun came up on Sunday. "You can look outside from inside of the house," Vicky said. "The inside is water damaged, there's smoke - soot - dirt. We just have to start over and we don't know where were gonna stay and the next couple of days what it's gonna be."
cltampa.com
Photos: Indigenous activists once again drench Tampa's Columbus statue in blood
Last Saturday, around 40 activists gathered at Columbus Statue Park in South Tampa to protest Tampa's glorifying monument to a man who was a confirmed pedophile, rapist and slave trader. In front of the statue, Indigenous activists sang songs and prayed for the lives that were lost to genocide enacted...
amisun.com
Injured gator captured near Rod & Reel Pier
ANNA MARIA – An injured alligator came ashore near the Rod & Reel Pier on Oct. 8. After being trapped and removed, the gator was later euthanized due to its broken leg. Dep. Patrick Manning of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Anna Maria Unit was among those to respond that day.
Largo police arrest intoxicated father after failing to pick children up from school: affidavits
A 34-year-old man has been arrested for neglecting his children without great bodily harm after he failed to pick them up from school, police say.
St. Pete man kicks woman to the ground, steals her shoes, police say
A St. Petersburg transient was arrested Saturday after police say he allegedly attacked a woman and snatched her shoes off her feet.
DeSantis requests fishing disaster declaration for Punta Gorda, areas hit by Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Punta Gorda with other state officials Saturday after several stops in hurricane-hit areas this week.
Tampa police searching for missing endangered woman
Tampa police are asking for your help finding a missing endangered woman.
Comments / 0