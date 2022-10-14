ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

995qyk.com

Our Mutt Monday Dog Reba Is A Sweet Country Girl

Our Mutt Monday dog this week is Reba. Named after another gorgeous redhead, Reba is a sweet country girl. She would love to hang out with you and listen to music. She prefers country, of course! Reba is a two year old, 62 pound All American girl. Reba is available...
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

19-Year-Old Lennard High School Graduate Honored For Military Monday

We are honoring a 19-Year-Old Lennard High School Graduate for Military Monday this week. Alexia is who we are honoring and she is in the Navy. Alexia went in at the same time as her friend. We asked Alexia’s mom, Courtney, how she felt when Alexia told her she was going into the military. Courtney said, “I was pretty scared, pretty nervous, pretty scared.”
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
SARASOTA, FL
WVNews

How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race. “These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?

What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Families escape early morning condo fire in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Vicky Cole returned to what's left of her apartment at the Enclave at Sabal Pointe condo complex in St. Petersburg as the sun came up on Sunday. "You can look outside from inside of the house," Vicky said. "The inside is water damaged, there's smoke - soot - dirt. We just have to start over and we don't know where were gonna stay and the next couple of days what it's gonna be."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
amisun.com

Injured gator captured near Rod & Reel Pier

ANNA MARIA – An injured alligator came ashore near the Rod & Reel Pier on Oct. 8. After being trapped and removed, the gator was later euthanized due to its broken leg. Dep. Patrick Manning of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Anna Maria Unit was among those to respond that day.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

