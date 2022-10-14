Read full article on original website
‘Abnormally Warm” In SE Wyoming, Mountain Snow Possible This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming can expect what the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is calling "abnormally warm" temperatures for this time of year. But colder weather with possible snow at higher elevations is headed our way this weekend. The agency posted this statement on its website:. "Changes may be coming...
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
LCSD1 Announces Graduation Schedule for Class of 2023
Laramie County School District 1 announced Wednesday that graduation ceremonies for Central, East, and South high schools will once again be held at Frontier Park next year. The ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 26, at the following times:. 9:30 a.m., East High School. 1:30 p.m., Central High School.
These Are The Grocery Stores Cheyenne And Laramie Want
Big news in the world of groceries dropped on Friday, if you missed it, Kroger is merging with Albertsons, you can read about my musings on the situation and how I really think we should have an Aldi Grocery Store in Southeast Wyoming here. I still hold those feelings as true, but when I shared the post on our Facebook pages, I was awarded with plenty of ideas that locals in Southeast Wyoming are interested in.
Why Don’t We Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne?
We have made it to another weekend. It's Fall, so expect some spooky good times since we're in spooky season. I'm not going to lie, though, I'm a little sad the month is half over now. I'm going to need to put my spooky season fun into high gear. I've only watched a handful of spooky movies. And what about cider?! I haven't had cider!
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
This Weekend in Laramie; Farmer’s Market Withdrawal Week
Is it just me or is it weird not seeing the farmer's market on here anymore? Ah, I miss it already! I hope everyone got all that they needed last week! We still have a bunch of fun things going on in Laramie this weekend!. Friday, October 7. Mountain Film.
Ned LeDoux Sports Wyoming Cowboys Pride Before Texas Show
First off, it's really cool that Ned LeDoux gives us a behind-the-scenes view of a legendary music venue in Billy Bob's Texas. I bet the show he put on was nuts, from his performance to the rowdy crowd. Pure music bliss. Secondly, and most glaringly, the hooded sweatshirt that Ned...
Cheyenne Festival To Offer Haunted Ghost Hunts Of Atlas Theater
Midnight West Fest is gearing up for its 2022 festival at the Atlas Theater in Cheyenne. If you're not familiar with the festival, it's a film festival that runs for a few days during spooky season each year. This year, it will be held from October 21st through the 23rd. It's for a good cause, too, part of the proceeds go to Cheyenne Little Theatre for all they do.
Despite How it Looks, Cheyenne Police Aren’t Seeing More Runaways
Even though it seems like a lot more Cheyenne kids are running away from home these days, police say that's actually not the case. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the department's active use of social media has raised some questions regarding the frequency of runaway juveniles. "We have increased...
Country Music Star and CFD Legend Performs in Laramie This Month
As if October wasn't already promising to be a great month, we have more good news for you. The rough n' tough saddle bronc athlete turned country music star is coming back to Wyoming this month! That's right - Chancey Williams will take center stage in Laramie at the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall.
‘Critical’ Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning for Wyo-Braska Area
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of southeast Wyoming and the southwestern Nebraska Panhandle. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 220 AM MDT...
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: October Weather In Cheyenne
We all know that predicting the weather in Cheyenne for any given month is always pretty dicey. It can snow almost any month of the year. Hail, tornadoes, 80-mile-per-hour winds, 95- degree heat, blizzards, and just about anything else other than--thankfully---hurricanes are all possibilities when it comes to the weather in this corner of southeastern Wyoming.
CHECK OUT: All Of The Fun Happening in Laramie This October
With Halloween and Fall, October is just filled with various events. From a circus to a concert, so many things to choose from! There are literally so many things to do in our small town, you'll never get bored. There's always something for everyone. You just have to know where to look for... and since you are already reading this, guess you knew the best place where to look for huh? Good job!
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?
The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
Input Sought on Cheyenne/Northern Colorado Transit System
Transportation officials are working to establish a reliable regional transit connection between Cheyenne and northern Colorado and are asking for the public's feedback. Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Tom Mason says the fact that roughly 23% of the vehicle trips that cross the Wyoming-Colorado border via Interstate 25 and U.S. 85 every day originate and end in Cheyenne and NoCo shows a need for the connection.
Cheyenne Police Announce Trunk Or Treat Event Later This Month
The Cheyenne Police Department has announced a Trunk or Treat event for October 28. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, the event will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Center at 415 West 18th street.
Titipong Tongbua Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive
A Loveland man who is wanted for identity theft and trying to influence a public servant as well as numerous other charges is this week's Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Titipong Nathan Tongbua is described as being 42-years-old and standing five feet nine inches tall, and weighing 195 pounds.
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
Shots Fired In Downtown Cheyenne Lead To Arrest Of Local Man
A 26-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested on Monday night in connection with an incident earlier in the evening in which he allegedly fired several shots at another car in downtown Cheyenne. That's according to a Tuesday news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were...
