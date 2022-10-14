ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Subaru’s New Model Inventory Improves But It’s Still Worst In The U.S.

When will the 2023 Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, and other new Subaru model inventory improve? See how much it's up over the last month and why the automaker still ranks last. There is good news for new Subaru shoppers looking for a 2023 Crosstrek, 2023 Outback, or 2023 Forester. Subaru of America's new model inventory is up. But the Camden, N.J. automaker still has the tightest supply of any automaker.
torquenews.com

New Model Ratings By Consumer Reports - One Subaru SUV Gets The Top Score

Subaru released a Consumer Reports ranking of its most popular models, the 2023 Crosstrek, 2022 Outback, and 2023 Forester. Check out which SUV gets the highest scores. Which Subaru SUV is the highest in Consumer Reports rankings for new car shoppers? Subaru of America released a new report showing which SUV is ranked best; The 2022 Crosstrek, the 2022 Outback, or the 2022 Forester.
torquenews.com

The 10 Most Popular Cars Right Now - 3 Subaru Models Stay Hot

What are the most popular new car models today? Subaru has three; the 2023 Outback, 2023 Crosstrek, and 2023 Forester. There are three reasons why they are still hot and the most researched by new car shoppers. Which new vehicles are the most popular models with new car shoppers? A...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Family Handyman

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
TheStreet

Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy