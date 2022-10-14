ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

Related
103.5 KISSFM

Go Back in Time with These Classic Boise Diners

Ah yes, easier, simpler times. It may have been a time before iphones, video games and many of our convenient technologies but the 50s was also a time where things just seemed less stressful and more fun in many ways. While I was not around in the 50s and 60s I have loved the classic diners since I was a kid. I remember going and getting a burger and shake on the silver topped soda bar with my grandmother when I was just a little thing.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

These 10 Songs Are Boise’s Most Listened To According to YouTube

When it comes to music in the Treasure Valley--we're LOVERS of it. There is nothing more Boise than sitting in the grass at Outlaw Field or the Ford Idaho Center and enjoying some live music. Over this last summer, it seemed that Boise had a ridiculous amount of concerts roll through and for the first time ever, people were forced to choose which concert to attend as on some weekend nights, there were 3-4 major artists in town on the same night.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

How Easy Is It To Get A Fake Boise State Degree?

Call me crazy but I feel like I will never look at a resume the same again. I recently went down the Amazon rabbit hole looking for random things to buy (and to write about) when I decided to search "BSU" in the search bar. I then experienced a wave of emotions that began as a shock, turning into reason before evolving into "what if?"
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Journey’s Freedom Tour Will Rock Boise in 2023

If you thought the concerts that came through the Treasure Valley were awesome in 2022, just wait until 2023!. We’d like to think this major concert announcement has been nearly three years in the making! We say that because this band originally announced that they’d be coming back to Boise in 2020 in October of 2019.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The Sunsets Have To Be Amazing From This Boise Home

The views from this home of Downtown Boise will have you entertaining any chance you have especially with a backyard like this one. Up in the mountains of Boise, you'll have the best sunsets money can buy. On realtor the realtor described the property "Situated on a rare rim lot...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The 5 Best Restaurants for Pulled Pork in the Boise Area

Who doesn’t love a good pulled pork sandwich? Slow-cooked, shredded pork with barbecue sauce... I’m definitely getting some barbecue for lunch today haha! And you should too, not only because it sounds delicious right now, but also because it’s National Pulled Pork Day!. I was in Memphis,...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Emmett Hosts Country Music Event Benefitting Idaho Police Groups

Idaho is a safe, special place that honors the service of its law enforcement community. Police officers appreciate how folks in every Idaho community take time to thank them for their work or buy them a meal. A group in Emmett is holding a special one-of-a-kind event Friday night benefitting Idaho law enforcement groups.
EMMETT, ID
103.5 KISSFM

What Happened to the Jalapenos Restaurant on Broadway in Boise?

That’s the same question we had while picking a place for take-out earlier this week!. We shamefully admit to giving four hours of our lives every week to the absolute trainwreck that is ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise. Tuesday night means girls' night and one of our besties picks up grub for the watch party on the way over. When she asked what we wanted this week, we said “It’s Tuesday…so tacos? Jalapeno’s is on the way.”
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho

MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

5 Shocking Reasons For Albertsons Not To Merge With Kroger

Few businesses worldwide are synonymous with their city of origin as Boise's Albertsons Supermarkets and the city of Boise. Joe Albertson's dream has provided employment, charity, and indescribable benefits to Boise and beyond. It all appears to end if the federal government allows mammoth Kroger Foods to swallow our beloved Boise supermarket chain.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise’s Albertsons Discussing Massive Merger With Kroger

According to multiple national news outlets, including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg, Boise-based Albertsons is looking at a potential merger with Kroger. Kroger is the country's second-largest grocer behind Walmart, and Albertsons is the fourth-largest. They are currently the two largest supermarket chains in the country, and the move would give them the buying power of Walmart.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Two Idaho Rodeos Are Nominated For PRCA National Awards

Last week the Caldwell Night Rodeo shared with it's followers on Facebook that they we're named a top 5 Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). "We are excited to announce being named a top 5 Large Outdoor Pro Rodeo this year! Thank you to the cardholders who voted. We hope you’re enjoying the changes we’ve made to make CNR a better rodeo to compete at. We couldn’t do ANY of what we do without our amazing sponsors and dedicated fans. YOU are what makes CNR truly special."
CALDWELL, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Sitcom Star Announces Boise Event at Morrison Center

Breaking News from the Morrison Center this afternoon has fans of this popular actor very excited!. One of American Television's greatest sitcom stars, Dwight K Schrute has announced a Boise appearance. Are you a fan of Dwight Schrute?. A release from The Morrison Center this afternoon has tipped us off...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy