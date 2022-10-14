When it comes to music in the Treasure Valley--we're LOVERS of it. There is nothing more Boise than sitting in the grass at Outlaw Field or the Ford Idaho Center and enjoying some live music. Over this last summer, it seemed that Boise had a ridiculous amount of concerts roll through and for the first time ever, people were forced to choose which concert to attend as on some weekend nights, there were 3-4 major artists in town on the same night.

BOISE, ID ・ 7 HOURS AGO