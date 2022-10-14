ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Museum Of Ice Cream In Chicago Has Unlimited Samples & One Flavor Is So Hated

By Brittany Cristiano
 4 days ago
There's a museum in Illinois that is entirely dedicated to the sweet, cold treat many people love. The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) in Chicago, IL has become a popular culinary destination for tourists and locals looking to spend a day immersed in a bright pink-colored world of icy desserts.

Attendees can enjoy witnessing 14 different sensory installations, learning about the history of ice cream, as well as trying a few unique flavors. However, there's one flavor offered there that apparently isn't so popular among patrons, and one viral TikTok video posted by user Payton (@paytonmey) exposes people's feelings about it.

That ice cream was so foul. Some things just shouldn’t exist 😂 would you try it??? #chicago #vlog #museumoficecream #lifestyle #dayinthelife

During your journey through the world of frozen delicacies, there are five different types of iced treats you can taste, according to the website.

In the previous clip, the woman says she enjoyed flavors like pumpkin pie and Dove chocolate ice cream bars. However, she was repulsed by the treat she tried at the "hot dog stand."

The social media post with 3.5 million views shows that the place actually serves up an ice cream she said tasted exactly like a hot dog and was dressed in relish, ketchup, and mustard nestled in a pink bun.

"It’s definitely a treat that’s supposed to make you think about ice cream and a hotdog in a different way," the MOIC told Narcity.

Peyton said she threw the savory food away immediately, and apparently, that's a common occurrence other TikTok users have experienced.

"I remember when I went there, that trashcan was FULL of that hotdog ice cream, so you're not alone," one user commented in the video.

The museum confirmed to Narcity that there’s a sweet version of this hot dog offered if you'd rather not endure the shocking creation. It includes a sugary pink vanilla ice cream topped with strawberry sauce and sprinkles.

Tickets to the museum start at $49 each, while entry for children below 2- years old is free.

