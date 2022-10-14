Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon: did Otto Hightower kill Viserys Targaryen?
Did Otto Hightower kill Viserys Targaryen? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 9. Power is everything in Westeros, and we’ve seen the lengths people are willing to go to to get their hands on it. Would it be so surprising for a seemingly loyal servant to kill his king if it meant his grandson would take the throne?
Rings of Power Sauron reveal wasn’t meant to be a surprise
Amazon’s fantasy series, The Rings of Power, recently wrapped its first season with many surprises and cliffhangers. We saw the three elven rings of power being forged and learned that The Stranger was a wizard. Oh, and the biggest shock of the season: we saw that Halbrand, the human with a semi-romantic relationship with Galadriel, was Sauron – the big bad of Middle-earth – in disguise this whole time.
Rings of Power cast share fan theories with each other in group chat
Amazon’s fantasy series, The Rings of Power, recently wrapped up its first season and ended with a bang. In episode 8, the TV series based on JRR Tolkien’s famous work gave fans plenty of answers regarding mysterious character identities (we are looking at you, Sauron), and juicy Middle-earth lore. Warning minor spoilers ahead!
Halbrand actor shares reaction to Rings of Power Sauron reveal
Charlie Vickers, who plays Halbrand in Rings of Power, has revealed his reaction to discovering the identity of Sauron in the fantasy series. Warning, major spoilers ahead for the Rings of Power finale!. Of course, anyone who has seen Rings of Power episode 8 (or, anyone who had been paying...
House of the Dragon: why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet?
Why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet? Warning spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 9 ahead. So it’s come to this. Only nine episodes in, and our new favourite fantasy series (sorry, Rings of Power fans) has already devolved into explainers about feet. Ahh, well, at least I’m not writing about the Targaryens and their proclivities…
House of the Dragon: Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys explained
Want to know about Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys? Here’s everything you need to know. Everyone watching the House of the Dragon knows that as fun as it is seeing the Targaryen family implode, the real stars of the show are the dragons. We’ve heard tales of the awe-inspiring Balerion the Black Dread and seen the power of Vhagar, the she-dragon.
House of the Dragon: who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm?
Who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. One of the more enigmatic characters in the fantasy series House of the Dragon is Mysaria, who, despite not being a Targaryen, a noble, or a great warrior, is one of the most influential people in Westeros.
House of the Dragon: why didn’t Rhaenys kill Alicent and Aegon?
Why didn’t Rhaenys kill Alicent and Aegon? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 9. Well, the Hightowers and the Greens have finally done it. They’ve usurped the Iron Throne from its rightful heir and put Aegon II Targaryen on the throne instead. The decision to...
The Midnight Club season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more
What is The Midnight Club season 2 release date? The first season of fantasy series The Midnight Club may have only just dropped, but with the Netflix series already making a stark impression — it broke the Guinness World Record for most jumpscares in a singular episode in its season finale — some people are already thinking ahead to a second season.
Jodie Whittaker has one piece of advice for new Doctor Who actor
Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the hit sci-fi series, Doctor Who, has offered some solid advice for her upcoming replacement as the beloved time lord maestro, Jodie Whittaker. After four years as the Doctor, Whittaker announced that she was departing from the hit BBC TV series. And in May...
Star Trek 4 was almost a reinvention of a classic TNG episode
The plot details for an early version of the Star Trek 4 script have been shared by the writers. Star Trek 4 has been in development hell for years now. The movie has struggled to find the right script and the right director, and there have also been difficulties in tying down the core cast.
Ghostwatch: The horror mockumentary that traumatised a nation
If you were to ask the Great British public to name the scariest experience of their life, I would wager anyone old enough to have been subjected to Ghostwatch back in 1992 would have put this unique horror movie pretty damn close to the top of their list. In what...
New Predator movie star wants to join the MCU
It’s been a pretty great year for horror movie franchises, and the Predator series has been one of the most successful benefactors of adding fresh blood to its saga recently. Now, Amber Midthunder, the star of Prey, has her sights set on bagging a role in the MCU. Prey...
23 Documentaries You Can Watch About Saving The Planet
"It's surely our responsibility to do everything within our power to create a planet that provides a home not just for us, but for all life on Earth." —David Attenborough
She-Hulk finale almost brought back Edward Norton as Hulk
When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, few Avengers have had a more complicated time than Bruce Banner (aka The Hulk). Edward Norton played the titular part in the green giant’s first outing in the Marvel movie The Incredible Hulk. He was then replaced as the character by Mark Ruffalo in the superhero movie The Avengers.
Alan Rickman very nearly wasn’t a part of the Harry Potter movies
You can say a lot of things about the quality of the Harry Potter movies, but few would cast aspersions on the quality of the cast. With almost no exceptions — sorry, Michael Gambon Dumbledore fans — the entire Harry Potter cast are just absolutely fantastic. If we...
DCEU going full steam ahead as plans for new Superman movie emerge
Henry Cavill might be booked and busy with The Witcher season 3, but it looks like the Man of Steel might be donning his cape once more in a new DC movie, according to a scoop by the Hollywood Reporter. With Walter Hamada quietly exiting Warner Bros in the near...
Glass Onion review (LFF 2022): Benoit Blanc is back and brilliant
Sequels are a lot like prostate exams. They’re widely derided, and no one really looks forward to them, but their reputation for being unpleasant is mostly undeserved. Moving away from rectal examinations, Glass Onion, a sequel to the 2019 thriller movie Knives Out, is a perfect example of why we shouldn’t malign sequels.
Park Chan-wook wants to make a James Bond movie, and we should let him
Acclaimed director Park Chan-wook has revealed that out of all the popular movie franchises taking Hollywood by storm, the long-living James Bond IP has his heart. While promoting his newest thriller movie, Decision to Leave, the filmmaker revealed to Deadline that 007 played a massive role in influencing his work, and how he would be open to helming a James Bond movie in the future.
You can now sleep with Nicolas Cage, but not in the way you’d expect
Great news, Nicolas Cage fans! You can now sleep with the star of the superhero movie Ghost Rider himself, as he’s been converted into a giant blanket. And by ‘sleep with’ we of course mean cuddle up and have a nap. What were you thinking we meant?
