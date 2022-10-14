Amazon’s fantasy series, The Rings of Power, recently wrapped its first season with many surprises and cliffhangers. We saw the three elven rings of power being forged and learned that The Stranger was a wizard. Oh, and the biggest shock of the season: we saw that Halbrand, the human with a semi-romantic relationship with Galadriel, was Sauron – the big bad of Middle-earth – in disguise this whole time.

2 HOURS AGO