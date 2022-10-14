ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

Seeking Recession-Proof Stocks? Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Amidst stubbornly high inflation, a Federal Reserve shift to rapid interest rate hikes, and lackluster economic growth, the punditry is all but certain that we’re on course for a recession – if it’s not here already.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher after Friday’s Carnage

Stock indices finished today’s trading session firmly in the green after a poor performance on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.86%, 2.65%, and 3.47%, respectively. All sectors rallied today after each one finished Friday in negative territory. Nonetheless, the...
GEORGIA STATE
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Fox Business

Mortgage rates resume their climb

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates reached their highest level in more than two decades this week and are likely to climb further as the Federal Reserve has all but promised more rate increases in its battle to tamp down persistent inflation. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.92% with an average...
tipranks.com

Buy These 2 Chip Stocks on the Dip, Say Analysts

The semiconductor sector has been under pressure all year, as the economy slows down and consumers’ buying power shrinks. Adding fuel to fire, the Biden Administration announced last week a new set of semiconductor export restrictions to China – and the chip stocks have been falling since. On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%

Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
Markets Insider

The risks of a prolonged period of inflation and a global economic downturn are rising, and stocks could fall another 14% by mid-2023, S&P Global says

The risks of prolonged inflation and a global recession are growing, according to S&P Global in a note. S&P predicted stocks could plunge as much as 14.5% by mid-next year as inflation remains sticky. "Monetary tightening beyond current expectations could lead to a deeper-than expected recession." The risks of a...
tipranks.com

Australian Stock Market Today – Monday October 17: What You Need to Know

The Australian share market takes a dip in morning trading. The Australian share market has dipped down in morning trading. The All Ordinaries was lower, dropping 96.00 points or 1.38% to 6,852.60. The S&P/ASX200 was lower today, dropping 95.10 points or 1.41% to 6,663.70. Across the market, all 11 sectors...
tipranks.com

British stock market today, October 17 – what you need to know

Markets recovered as Jeremy Hunt swept away the remnants of Liz Truss’s misconceived ‘mini-budget’. The FTSE 100 closed up 0.90% and the FTSE 250 up 2.76% after a buoyant day of trading sparked by the near-complete reversal of LIz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous ‘mini-budget’.
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares are Trending Higher

California-based EV maker Canoo has gained almost 20% in the past 24 hours after receiving a mega order from Kingbee, a van rental company in the U.S. Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares breathed a fresh leash jumping 12.4% on October 17 and are trading another 6% higher in the pre-market trading session today. Canoo won a big order from work-ready, van rental company Kingbee for 9,300 EVs. Importantly, the order comes with an option to double up to 18,600 vehicles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy