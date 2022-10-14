Read full article on original website
Seeking Recession-Proof Stocks? Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like
Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Amidst stubbornly high inflation, a Federal Reserve shift to rapid interest rate hikes, and lackluster economic growth, the punditry is all but certain that we’re on course for a recession – if it’s not here already.
Stocks have further to fall after the market's 'bear hug' rally as the Fed isn't ready to pivot from its aggressive rate policy, Bank of America says
The Thursday rally in US stocks was a "bear hug" and not yet the start of a sustainable upswing in equities, Bank of America said Friday. The firm said the rally was ignited in a market that's oversold and where investors are holding high levels of cash. The "Big Low"...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher after Friday’s Carnage
Stock indices finished today’s trading session firmly in the green after a poor performance on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.86%, 2.65%, and 3.47%, respectively. All sectors rallied today after each one finished Friday in negative territory. Nonetheless, the...
If Home Prices Fall, Will Stocks Follow?
Analysts predict home prices will decline over the next year. But what does that mean for the stock market?
Tesla A Hit With Members Of The US Congress? Lawmakers Buy Heavily On Stock Dip
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares have lost about 42% in the year-to-date period. Undeterred by the sell-off, certain members of the U.S. Congress have been trading the stock in recent months, according to data provided by Capitol Trades, a website tracking trades by lawmakers. What Happened: Since August, three lawmakers —...
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
A CEO says he's been 'praying for inflation' because it means he can raise prices
Iron Mountain CEO William Meaney told investors that inflation is a good excuse to raise prices. For months, companies have reassured shareholders that they are able to pass inflation along to customers. However, some companies such as Iron Mountain and FedEx are still posting lackluster profits amid record-high inflation. One...
Jamie Dimon's 'gut' tells him the Fed will have to hike rates over the expected range of 4% to 4.5% to cool inflation
Jamie Dimon said the Fed's benchmark rate will likely have to go beyond 4% to 4.5%, per Bloomberg. The Fed's benchmark rate is now in the 3% to 3.25% range, after five rate hikes this year so far. The CEO of JPMorgan said he thinks the US economy is unlikely...
Mortgage rates resume their climb
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates reached their highest level in more than two decades this week and are likely to climb further as the Federal Reserve has all but promised more rate increases in its battle to tamp down persistent inflation. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.92% with an average...
Buy These 2 Chip Stocks on the Dip, Say Analysts
The semiconductor sector has been under pressure all year, as the economy slows down and consumers’ buying power shrinks. Adding fuel to fire, the Biden Administration announced last week a new set of semiconductor export restrictions to China – and the chip stocks have been falling since. On...
Stocks open higher on Wall Street, clawing back more ground
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in a miserable few weeks of trading
TREASURIES-U.S. long-term yields edge higher in choppy trading; gilts, Fed still in focus
NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve turned higher on Monday, in a flows-driven market with generally thin volume, as investor worries eased a bit after new finance minister Jeremy Hunt reversed most of Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic growth plan.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%
Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
The risks of a prolonged period of inflation and a global economic downturn are rising, and stocks could fall another 14% by mid-2023, S&P Global says
The risks of prolonged inflation and a global recession are growing, according to S&P Global in a note. S&P predicted stocks could plunge as much as 14.5% by mid-next year as inflation remains sticky. "Monetary tightening beyond current expectations could lead to a deeper-than expected recession." The risks of a...
Soaring rent, food costs keep U.S. consumer inflation on front burner
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month.
Inflation will stay elevated for the next decade after years of underinvestment in energy, sticky wage inflation, and aging demographics, BofA says
Investors should get used to Thursday's hot CPI report after more than a decade of sub-2% inflation readings, according to Bank of America. The bank highlighted years of underinvestment in energy production, sticky wages, and aging demographics as reasons to believe inflation will be higher for longer. "It takes an...
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday October 17: What You Need to Know
The Australian share market takes a dip in morning trading. The Australian share market has dipped down in morning trading. The All Ordinaries was lower, dropping 96.00 points or 1.38% to 6,852.60. The S&P/ASX200 was lower today, dropping 95.10 points or 1.41% to 6,663.70. Across the market, all 11 sectors...
British stock market today, October 17 – what you need to know
Markets recovered as Jeremy Hunt swept away the remnants of Liz Truss’s misconceived ‘mini-budget’. The FTSE 100 closed up 0.90% and the FTSE 250 up 2.76% after a buoyant day of trading sparked by the near-complete reversal of LIz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous ‘mini-budget’.
Here’s Why Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares are Trending Higher
California-based EV maker Canoo has gained almost 20% in the past 24 hours after receiving a mega order from Kingbee, a van rental company in the U.S. Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares breathed a fresh leash jumping 12.4% on October 17 and are trading another 6% higher in the pre-market trading session today. Canoo won a big order from work-ready, van rental company Kingbee for 9,300 EVs. Importantly, the order comes with an option to double up to 18,600 vehicles.
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
These two durable companies can navigate the market downturn and beyond.
