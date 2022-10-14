Read full article on original website
Lansing woman kills man in Isabella Co. car crash, police say
Deputies were initially responding to a car versus deer crash.
wsgw.com
Man Dies in Chain Reaction Crashes in Isabella County
A deer causing a chain reaction crash in Isabella County Monday left one person dead. Police say a 33-year-old Shepherd man hit a deer in a Ford Focus on US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township around 7:00 A.M., then exited the vehicle still parked on the highway. He was then struck by a car driven by a 77-year-old Lansing woman who swerved to avoid hitting the man’s car but hit him instead. The Ford was pushed into the fast lane and was also struck by a pickup driven by a 33-year-old St. Louis man. The Shepherd man was killed at the scene.
Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County
On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. The 33-year-old man from Shepherd passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene when they were informed...
Mid-Michigan man hit, killed by SUV while inspecting car's damage from collision with deer
A Mid-Michigan man is dead after being hit by a car while inspecting the damage to his car moments after hitting a deer near Mt. Pleasant early Monday morning.
abc12.com
Saginaw man charged in triple murder where pregnant woman was killed
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has been charged in connection with the deadly shootings of three people in Saginaw this past spring. Police say 49-year-old Juan Mireles faces nine charges, including three counts of open murder. He is accused of killing Laura Buendia, her nephew Mariano Escareño and her cousin Rafael Campos.
Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him
UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
abc12.com
36-year-old dies after weekend shooting in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 36-year-old man died after a shooting in Flint and police took a suspect into custody at the scene. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Prospect Street. Investigators say a 36-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds...
abc12.com
38-year-old woman reported missing from Clio area last week
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help look for a 38-year-old woman, who was reported missing from the Clio area last week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Lana Khzouz was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when she left home in Vienna Township for a quick trip to a local gas station. She never returned and loved ones haven't heard from her.
WNEM
MSP investigating death of 36-year-old Flint man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police Troopers are investigating the death of a 36-year-old Flint man after receiving reports of a shooting. Troopers responded to the scene at a home on the 2600 block of Prospect Street on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators said that the man was taken to...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Man Charged in June 5th Triple Homocide
A Saginaw Man has been charged in connection with the deaths of three people in June, one of whom a pregnant woman. 49-year-old Juan Mireles appeared in court Monday for arraignment on three counts of open murder, four counts of felony firearm, and one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.
Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
Federal jury convicts Saginaw man of trafficking fentanyl, crack cocaine
BAY CITY, MI — A federal jury has convicted one of three Saginaw man indicted earlier this year on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and crack cocaine. The three-day trial of 21-year-old Corityah A. Moore ended Thursday, Oct. 14, with jurors finding the defendant guilty of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
WNEM
Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store. Gabe Shoup who is known among locals in the city of Burt for his “beep beep” videos on...
abc12.com
Zilwaukee Bridge inspection will impact I-75 traffic
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation said a scheduled inspection of the Zilwaukee Bridge would impact traffic this week. Crews were expected to look at the bridge on Monday and Tuesday. MDOT said the right lane of SB I-75 from Adams Street to M-13 would be...
Frankenmuth woman, 91, dies after vehicle goes airborne, strikes tree in Bay County
FRASER TWP, MI — A 91-year-old Frankenmuth woman has died following a one-vehicle crash in Bay County. About 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene on North Huron Road/M-13 just north of East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. They determined a black 2019 Buick Encore had been heading north when it veered across the southbound lanes and drifted off the road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
2 sentenced for roles in deadly Flint shooting
FLINT, MI – Two men have been sentenced for their roles in a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman critically injured. James Malachi Lara, 18, and Caleb Matthew Teachworth, 19, each appeared before Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David J. Newblatt Friday, Oct. 14, for sentencing on second-degree homicide charges, among other felonies.
nbc25news.com
Sheriff Swanson: Flint man charged for letting puppies starve
FLINT, Mich. - A Flint man is accused of starving a dog to death and leaving another on the brink of death last week. Coleon Wright, 22, was charged with two felony counts of torture and starvation causing death and a misdemeanor for cruelty to animals. “This is what we...
abc12.com
Victims demand action against Flint-area contractor who allegedly ripped them off
Victims of Robert Gill gathered at the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office to beg for justice after he allegedly ripped them off. Victims demand action against Flint-area contractor who allegedly ripped them off. Robert Gill is a Flint-area contractor with a crooked past. Over the past six weeks, more people who...
Lapeer police ID 18-year-old woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
LAPEER, MI — Lapeer police have released the name of an 18-year-old woman who died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday, Oct. 8, on M-24 and I-69. Police said Alyssa Marie Rock of Davison died when her 2009 Dodge Avenger was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 46-year-old Fostoria man.
Michigan deputy hospitalized after drug exposure, but experts say alleged overdoses ‘near scientific impossibility’
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Responding to an apparent fatal drug overdose in a garage, a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy began gathering a white powder for evidence when he lost consciousness. Though he was briefly hospitalized, the deputy was cleared of toxic exposure to drugs. “We were under the...
