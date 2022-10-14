A deer causing a chain reaction crash in Isabella County Monday left one person dead. Police say a 33-year-old Shepherd man hit a deer in a Ford Focus on US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township around 7:00 A.M., then exited the vehicle still parked on the highway. He was then struck by a car driven by a 77-year-old Lansing woman who swerved to avoid hitting the man’s car but hit him instead. The Ford was pushed into the fast lane and was also struck by a pickup driven by a 33-year-old St. Louis man. The Shepherd man was killed at the scene.

ISABELLA COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO