Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
Columbus Community School District cancels school Monday due to break-in
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Local surgical oncologist busts myths about breast cancer. Dr. Ingrid Lizarraga, a breast surgical oncologist at UI Health Care, joins us to help bust some myths about breast cancer. Incumbent Reynolds to debate challenger DeJear Monday. Updated: 7 hours ago.
University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees
At least 8 dead in Iran prison fire, amid nationwide antigovernmental protests. A fire has killed at least eight prisoners in Iran's capital city. People in Ukraine are dealing with the fallout of explosive-laden suicide drones. Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair. Updated: 4 hours ago. It's...
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - Early Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Columbus High School that left extensive vandalism in 6 classrooms and 3 other common and office areas. The damage included several broken windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items scattered around the rooms. According...
Iowa Football Offers Ismael Smith-Flores
'23 TX WR/TE Holds Close Connections to Hawkeyes
Iowa City switches to new mobile parking app
Iowa City will switch its mobile parking app from Passport Parking to ParkMobile throughout October. Drivers can still use Passport until the block or parking ramp transitions to ParkMobile. The new meters will bear the ParkMobile’s green logo. After downloading the ParkMobile app, users are prompted to create an...
2 injured in single-motorcycle crash in Muscatine County
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Muscatine County Saturday afternoon, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the area of North Mulberry Road from 155th Street for a crash, according to a crash report. According to troopers,...
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
Speed cameras updated on I-380
NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
Iowa Board of Regents settles $15 million lawsuit with UIHC employees
University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics employees who say that overtime and other payments were improperly paid will receive $15 million as part of a class-action suit that was filed in 2019. The healthcare system and about 11,000 workers have argued that managers didn’t pay overtime, bonuses or accrued leave...
Therapist Arrested for Fraudulent Practices in Washington County
The Washington Police Department arrested forty-two-year-old John Paul Nganga on a Washington County Warrant for Fraudulent Practices Second Degree, a Class D Felony. In June of 2022, the Washington Police Department was contacted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department concerning a therapist who had submitted fraudulent bills through the Grace C. Mae Advocacy Center.
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed along Interstate 380 on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:21 pm., the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 380 northbound was blocked by a crash near the interchange between it and U.S. Highway 30 and 151. Emergency crews were seen on Iowa DOT traffic cameras attending to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 30.
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Iowa crash
UPDATE: Oct. 17, 2022, 12:27 p.m. — The victim of the fatal crash Oct. 15 in Sabula, Iowa, has been identified as Gregg Thomas O’Bryant, 61, of Sabula. EARLIER: One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway on Saturday night. One of those injured […]
Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Center Point on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 6:10 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Interstate 380 southbound near mile marker 38. Deputies arrived and located a black Subaru Legacy in the median. They believe that the vehicle was traveling southbound and lost control, causing it to strike the guardrail and roll.
Have You Seen this Hidden Bar in Cedar Rapids? [PHOTOS]
I was spending some time in Cedar Rapids over the weekend to celebrate a friend's birthday and we kind of stumbled into what might be the coolest hidden bar I've ever been to. Have you ever seen the show, Mad Men?. It stars Jon Hamm who plays Don Draper, a...
Red Oak Police arrest Cedar Rapids Man on Drug and Alcohol Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Alex Francisco Flores Romero of Cedar Rapids following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Highway 71 on Sunday. During the investigation, Police took Romero into custody for OWI 1st offense, possession of Marijuana 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers transported Romero to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
The Flying Wienie customers come together to raise money for owner’s medical bills
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Flying Wienie in Cedar Rapids could see over 50 people just in a single lunch rush. Some regulars, some new customers. Either way many of those people have put even more money towards the two owners’ personal lives as they struggle with current medical issues.
A Pizza Deal Too Good to Pass Up
Pizza is a popular food choice in America. It's right up there with potato chips, ice cream, chicken tenders, and donuts. Typically how much pizza does the average American eat in a year? We break it down as follows:. The Top 5 Pizza Toppings. Pepperoni. Mushroom. Extra cheese. Sausage. Onion.
