Iowa City, IA

KCRG.com

Columbus Community School District cancels school Monday due to break-in

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Local surgical oncologist busts myths about breast cancer. Dr. Ingrid Lizarraga, a breast surgical oncologist at UI Health Care, joins us to help bust some myths about breast cancer. Incumbent Reynolds to debate challenger DeJear Monday. Updated: 7 hours ago.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees

At least 8 dead in Iran prison fire, amid nationwide antigovernmental protests. A fire has killed at least eight prisoners in Iran's capital city. People in Ukraine are dealing with the fallout of explosive-laden suicide drones. Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair. Updated: 4 hours ago. It's...
IOWA CITY, IA
iowa.media

Iowa City switches to new mobile parking app

Iowa City will switch its mobile parking app from Passport Parking to ParkMobile throughout October. Drivers can still use Passport until the block or parking ramp transitions to ParkMobile. The new meters will bear the ParkMobile’s green logo. After downloading the ParkMobile app, users are prompted to create an...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

2 injured in single-motorcycle crash in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Muscatine County Saturday afternoon, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the area of North Mulberry Road from 155th Street for a crash, according to a crash report. According to troopers,...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Speed cameras updated on I-380

NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa Board of Regents settles $15 million lawsuit with UIHC employees

University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics employees who say that overtime and other payments were improperly paid will receive $15 million as part of a class-action suit that was filed in 2019. The healthcare system and about 11,000 workers have argued that managers didn’t pay overtime, bonuses or accrued leave...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Therapist Arrested for Fraudulent Practices in Washington County

The Washington Police Department arrested forty-two-year-old John Paul Nganga on a Washington County Warrant for Fraudulent Practices Second Degree, a Class D Felony. In June of 2022, the Washington Police Department was contacted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department concerning a therapist who had submitted fraudulent bills through the Grace C. Mae Advocacy Center.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed along Interstate 380 on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:21 pm., the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 380 northbound was blocked by a crash near the interchange between it and U.S. Highway 30 and 151. Emergency crews were seen on Iowa DOT traffic cameras attending to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 30.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County

HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke

Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Iowa crash

UPDATE: Oct. 17, 2022, 12:27 p.m. — The victim of the fatal crash Oct. 15 in Sabula, Iowa, has been identified as Gregg Thomas O’Bryant, 61, of Sabula. EARLIER: One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway on Saturday night. One of those injured […]
SABULA, IA
KCRG.com

Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Center Point on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 6:10 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Interstate 380 southbound near mile marker 38. Deputies arrived and located a black Subaru Legacy in the median. They believe that the vehicle was traveling southbound and lost control, causing it to strike the guardrail and roll.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police arrest Cedar Rapids Man on Drug and Alcohol Charges

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Alex Francisco Flores Romero of Cedar Rapids following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Highway 71 on Sunday. During the investigation, Police took Romero into custody for OWI 1st offense, possession of Marijuana 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers transported Romero to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

A Pizza Deal Too Good to Pass Up

Pizza is a popular food choice in America. It's right up there with potato chips, ice cream, chicken tenders, and donuts. Typically how much pizza does the average American eat in a year? We break it down as follows:. The Top 5 Pizza Toppings. Pepperoni. Mushroom. Extra cheese. Sausage. Onion.
DUBUQUE, IA

