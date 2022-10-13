Read full article on original website
Clinton Police Arrest Report (10/17)
Nathaniel Dean Myers of Calhoun, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for domestic assault in the 3rd degree. Richard Lee Hoerle of Clinton, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for assault. Eldon Ray Bearce II of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 10/12/2022 for arrest warrants in other jurisdictions. Brandi D...
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (10/17)
Found Property in the 100 blk Parmelee Dr/Report taken (Windsor) Rifle stolen out of vehicle in public hunting area – 400 blk SW 250 Road / report taken. Possession of narcotics, 200 blk North St, Windsor, report taken. Citation issued to Caroline Wishon, age 30, of Dow City Iowa,...
Proposed Cell Tower at Clinton High School
On October 4th the City Council denied the original site for the proposed cell tower located on the High School Grounds. Tillman Infrastructure is now seeking approval of a second site on school property and is not required to notify the adjacent residents of this change. The Planning Commission voted 4-1 to approve the new site on October 3rd. The City Council will decide to approve or deny the tower on this new site at the October 18th meeting. This will be your final opportunity to express your opposition. If you cannot attend the meeting, you can write a letter to the City Council and drop it off at City Hall.
Clinton Chamber’s Third-Annual ‘Receipt to Receive’
The Greater Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce is giving you the chance to get free money! Our “150 to get 25” promotion begins Nov. 1st. All you have to do is buy at least $150 in Chamber gift certificates and we’ll give you an extra gift certificate worth $25. That’s right, spend at least $150 with us and you’ll get an extra Christmas gift worth $25 for someone, or yourself!
