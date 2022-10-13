On October 4th the City Council denied the original site for the proposed cell tower located on the High School Grounds. Tillman Infrastructure is now seeking approval of a second site on school property and is not required to notify the adjacent residents of this change. The Planning Commission voted 4-1 to approve the new site on October 3rd. The City Council will decide to approve or deny the tower on this new site at the October 18th meeting. This will be your final opportunity to express your opposition. If you cannot attend the meeting, you can write a letter to the City Council and drop it off at City Hall.

CLINTON, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO