Raleigh, NC

FOX2Now

30 injured, 4 killed in mass shootings over the weekend

(The Hill) — At least thirty people were injured and four killed in a spate of mass shootings across the country this weekend, following shooting in North Carolina that left five dead on Thursday. The Gun Violence Archive reported six mass shootings, defined as an incident in which four...
