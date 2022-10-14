Read full article on original website
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Intersection of Jeff Place and W. 6th Street closure begins
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -A road closure began Monday in Owensboro. Officials say they will close the intersection of Jeff Place and West 6th Street for basin repairs. This closure is expected to last one week. Traffic will be detoured.
wevv.com
Morton Avenue warehouse fire rekindles
The destructive fire, crews have been battling all day on Morton Avenue rekindled just before 10:30 p.m. The Evansville Fire Department is currently battling the flames on one side of the building. Our crew on scene says the flames have reached several powerlines. EPD is asking the public to avoid...
wevv.com
Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Wilson Street and North Cherry Street
The Greenville Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened at the intersection of Wilson Street and North Cherry Street in Greenville, Kentucky. The fire department says just before midnight on Saturday, they received a 911 call from a passerby who noticed smoke from the roof. Firefighters arrived at...
Closures announced for State Road 62 in Posey County
POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced temporary road closures beginning on or around October 24 on State Road 62 in Posey County. According to a release, CenterPoint Energy/High Country Construction will be performing spot improvements along State Road 62 near Green Valley Drive. Lanes will be closed temporarily in both […]
wevv.com
Lane closures going into effect in Posey County
A temporary road closure will impact drivers on State Road 62 in Posey County starting next week. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the temporary road closures will begin on or around Monday, October 24. That's when contractors with Center Point Energy and High Country Construction will be out performing...
EFD gives update on massive Morton Warehouse blaze
The Evansville Fire Department has provided new details on a massive fire that erupted at the Morton Warehouse early Monday morning.
Warehouse fire reported on East Franklin Street and Morton Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville and Henderson fire crews are on the scene of a business fire at the corner of East Franklin Street and Morton Ave. Firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the Morton Warehouse as they approached the building and were able to determine it was coming from the warehouse. Evansville police […]
Bridge inspection draws near after setback in McLean County
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to keep an eye out for a bridge inspection in McLean County this week. A contractor started inspecting the bridge at US 431 over the Green and Rough River, but it was temporarily paused until this month. Officials say plans are set to […]
wevv.com
Large truss implosion scheduled this week for old Spottsville Bridge
The next phase in the demolition of the old Spottsville Bridge along U.S. 60 in Henderson County will take place Wednesday. KYTC announced that the second implosion for the large truss will take place on Wednesday, October 19th at 11 A.M. Cars traveling along U.S. 60 will be temporarily stopped...
Stuck truck freed from Vanderburgh County bridge
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says agencies were able to quickly free a large truck that got stuck underneath a bridge Monday afternoon. We’re told the call for the incident came in 3:44 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the truck was stuck under the railroad bridge on Mohr Road, and at the […]
Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire this morning. Early this morning, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now “under control.” […]
14news.com
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a truck hit a building at St. Joseph Avenue and Columbia. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday. According to an affidavit, the driver has been arrested. Authorities say they found a syringe on 36-year-old Wesley Nicholson’s lap. According to an affidavit, a witness...
14news.com
EFD battles early morning warehouse fire on N. Morton Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms Evansville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on North Morton Avenue early Monday morning. Officials with dispatch say the call came in around 4:40 a.m. They say it was a second alarm fire. Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation says State...
14news.com
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
Evansville warehouse, adjacent buildings destroyed in massive fire
An Evansville warehouse and adjacent buildings were destroyed in a massive fire early Monday, officials say.
PHOTOS: Car explosion engulfs garage and three cars
The Haubstadt Fire Territory (HFT) says they were dispatched for mutual aid to a vehicle explosion in the 1000 block of Main St.
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
Pennyrile Parkway ramp to be closed Saturday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the SB off ramp to the Pennyrile Parkway (US 68/80) will be closed on Saturday.
Part of Webster Co. road closed due to large crack
A part of a Webster County road, used by hundreds of vehicles a day, is closed after a large crack surfaces on the road.
