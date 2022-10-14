ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmakers seek probe into Department of Education over CRT link

Some Nebraska lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the state Department of Education, alleging that the department provided materials to teachers promoting critical race theory through a state website. The allegations centered on one document, titled "Winning Racial Justice In Our Schools," by the Education Justice Research and Organizing...
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Rising prices at prison stores are putting an additional strain on inmates and their families. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner) Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — that...
Texas teen arrested near Grand Island, body found in trunk of car

Nebraska state troopers arrested a 17-year-old from Texas and found a woman’s body in the car he was driving after a high-speed chase Friday afternoon near Grand Island. The teenager, Tyler Roenz, was severely injured when the pursuit on Interstate 80 ended in a crash, according to law enforcement.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska State Patrol finds 103 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop

State troopers arrested a New York woman Thursday after they discovered more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in the Nebraska Panhandle. A trooper stopped the SUV, a Mazda CX9, around 10:15 a.m. Mountain time near Sunol, Nebraska, because the driver was speeding, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.
BROOKLYN, NY

