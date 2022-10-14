ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

3 Dodgers who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go

Not everyone from the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers is likely to return next season. Which three Dodgers will not be back in 2023 and where will they go?. The 2022 Dodgers had it all — arguably one of the best teams in regular-season history loaded with talent thanks to an ownership willing to spend and a previously-stocked farm system. Then, they ran into the San Diego Padres buzzsaw.
The Spun

Everyone's Been Making Same Joke About Bob Costas

Bob Costas has been on the call for the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians American League Division Series. While Costas is a legendary broadcaster, he can be a bit longwinded during games. Fans have taken to social media to make jokes about Costas' performance. "BOB COSTAS: While it may...
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
FanSided

Pedro Martinez has dire prediction for Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are at a potential crossroads in the coming years. Xander Bogaerts is going to opt out of his contract and will receive an impressive deal during free agency. J.D. Martinez is another Red Sox free agent and is not guaranteed to come back. Then there is the Rafael Devers question for the 2023-24 offseason. It is enough for the legendary Pedro Martinez to sound the alarm.
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge

It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent

The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
ESPN

Three questions for the Los Angeles Dodgers after being eliminated from the postseason

Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers were baseball's best team during the regular season. Once again, they didn't take home a World Series ring. L.A. fell far short of the Fall Classic, suffering a stunning NLDS upset defeat to their NL West rival San Diego Padres. Though the Dodgers won it all in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, that remains their only title in a run of 10 straight postseason appearances.
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason

Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
