Meghan Markle Says She Was Made To Feel Like A "Bimbo" On "Deal Or No Deal"
“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”
Ryan Murphy Dominates Netflix Top 10: ‘The Watcher’ Debuts at No. 1, Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Shifts to No. 2
It’s a good week for Ryan Murphy. Now on the fourth year of his five-year Netflix deal, he’s had the streamer’s most-watched title of the week for four weeks in a row now. For the previous three weeks, it was “Monster,” the limited series starring Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, which has now shifted to the No. 2 position after the debut of “The Watcher,” Murphy’s limited series that racked up a chart-topping 125 million hours watched in its first four days of availability. In its third week of availability, “Monster” was watched for 122.8 million hours. The series...
CHART TOPPER DOE CELEBRATES AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATION FOR FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration recording artist DOE, celebrates a nomination for Favorite Gospel Artist at this year’s upcoming American Music Awards. Voting is open now to the public at VoteAMAs.com for the American Music Awards, which bring together the fans and their favorite artists for a musical celebration of all types of genres, from Pop, Rock, Latin, R&B, Gospel, and Inspirational, to Hip-Hop, Country, Afrobeats, Dance/Electronic, and more.
