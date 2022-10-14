Read full article on original website
T20 World Cup: Scotland have 'unfinished business' and would 'love' showdown with England
Mark Watt insists Scotland have "unfinished business" at the T20 World Cup and would welcome a showdown against England in the next round. Scotland made the ideal start to the first round with a shock victory over two-time champions West Indies in Hobart on Monday, while a victory over Ireland on Wednesday would all but guarantee their progress into the Super 12s.
England edged out France in battle the hard way at Rugby World Cup - but was exactly what they needed
England's win over France was a battle of attrition. I don't think I have seen a game as close as that in a long, long time for the Red Roses - but it's exactly what they needed at this stage of the World Cup. It might have been England's 11th...
