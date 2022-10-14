In an establishment atmosphere keen on dynasties (the old get more powerful as they mentor their own psychologically beholden progeny, as opposed to irrelevant with age and disrepair; and always eager for Goldman Sachs bloodlines in order to enable a statewide candidate to pay his own way rather than lean too heavily on fracture-prone regional machine manpower), Steve Fulop and Steve Sweeney have officially resuscitated their rivalry as the “B” side of the Democratic Party’s 2025 conversation.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO