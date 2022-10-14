Read full article on original website
Movement: The Fulop and Sweeney Rivalry Reintensifies
In an establishment atmosphere keen on dynasties (the old get more powerful as they mentor their own psychologically beholden progeny, as opposed to irrelevant with age and disrepair; and always eager for Goldman Sachs bloodlines in order to enable a statewide candidate to pay his own way rather than lean too heavily on fracture-prone regional machine manpower), Steve Fulop and Steve Sweeney have officially resuscitated their rivalry as the “B” side of the Democratic Party’s 2025 conversation.
If 2.4 Million Trees Fall Will Trenton Hear it?
On Oct. 14, as the New Jersey Pinelands Commission named its library for Gov. James Florio, it also voted to execute a “forestry wildfire management plan” that would would remove 90 to 95 percent of the trees in over a 1,000 acre swath through the vulnerable watershed that the State of New Jersey pledged to protect in 1979.
Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey Kicks Off 3-Year Election Efforts
Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey, the political arm of the healthcare/abortion provider, kicked their midterm election campaign into high gear this week with a series of events including fundraisers in Princeton and Neptune to support pro-abortion candidates on the ballot in New Jersey this year. Jackie Cornell is...
Need to Deter Corruption Shapes ELEC Laws
Scandal often precedes reform. The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC) itself owes its existence to scandal, corruption at the national level coinciding with corruption in New Jersey. Even as fallout continued from the national 1972 Watergate break-in, the Cahill administration, in March 1973, found itself riddled with allegations...
CD-3 Flashpoint: The Jessica Goralski Story
There’s a new face on the political landscape today – her name is Jessica Goralski of Moorestown. Goralski is the star of the latest ad for Bob Healey, the Republican challenging Andy Kim in CD-3. Goralski recounts how an intruder broke into her family’s home and remains at large.
Murphy Introduces a Resolution Condemning Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
On Monday morning, Seventh District State Assemblywoman Carol Murphy (D-Mount Laurel) introduced a resolution, [AR162], condemning Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his unjust treatment of documented migrants when he sent 50 asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard via airplane in clear violation of Federal Law. This treatment of migrants emulates human trafficking and this movement of human beings for political gain is inhuman and should be condemned by New Jersey’s General Assembly.
“Protecting Our Democracy” Announces Formation
Protecting Our Democracy, a New Jersey-based 501(c)(4), is announcing the launch of a robust campaign to defend against attacks on personal freedoms, restore confidence in government and unity in our country, and serve as a bulwark against attempts to undermine the institutions that underpin our democracy at all levels of government.
