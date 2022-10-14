Read full article on original website
Join Wicked 5K and Kids’ Spooky Sprint in St. Cloud to Help Local High School
Strap on your running shoes (or jogging/walking shoes, no judgement here, I can't run, I wog - walk/jog), put on your costumes and get ready for the first ever St. Cloud Wicked 5K and Kids' Spooky Sprint 1K coming up!. Jennifer Noble, recently got a hold of me to get...
Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
SCSU Homecoming This Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It’s homecoming week at St. Cloud State University. This week is full of featured events on campus for students, alumni, and prospective students. The Campus Art and Distinctions tour is a self-guided walking tour with 13 stops featuring the unique art and sculpture found on campus.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Prost! This Saint Cloud Brewery Is Gearing Up For Flannel Fest This Weekend
If you live in Minnesota, it's probably a given that you also LOVE flannel! Along with flannel, we love our cold brew, and that means you'll probably love Flannel Fest 2022 at Pantown Brewing in St. Cloud. The 3rd Annual Flannel Fest 2022 is happening Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at...
Your Dog Can Celebrate Fall in Minnesota With Busch Light
Everyone celebrates in their own way. I will say that Fall is my favorite time of year. And one of the ways that people like to celebrate Fall (or Autumn if that's your jam} is to enjoy some Fall-ish beers. There's Oktoberfest beer, and many variants of that type of fall beer.
History Lesson Through St. Cloud’s Oldest Cemetery
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A group of people had the opportunity to learn about some of St. Cloud's most notable residents on Saturday during the first Sundown Cemetery Tour. The sold-out event was organized by the Stearns History Museum and was held at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud's oldest active cemetery.
St. Ben’s, St. John’s Students Looking for Projects in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Attention St. Joseph residents do you have some house or yard work and would like a little help to get it done?. The LaPlayette Bar along with 40 students from the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University have organized a clean-up day this Sunday.
Local Event Highlights Importance of Afterschool Programs
ST. CLOUD -- The United Way of Central Minnesota is highlighting the importance of after school programs. The Lights On Afterschool event is a project of the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all students have access to quality, affordable afterschool programs. The Southside Boys and Girls...
Music Of Meat Loaf Concert at Holy Angels this Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The music of Meat Loaf will be featured at a benefit concert in St. Cloud this weekend. The 5th Avenue Revue Band featuring Grant Haake and Janelle Kendall are reviving their Bat Out of Hell show this Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. both nights.
St. Joseph Dollar General Destroyed in Fire
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph has been destroyed in a fire. St. Joseph Fire Chief Jeff Taufen says his department was called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of the building.
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”
'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
Every Minnesotan Has Experienced This Hotel Nightmare, Right? [OPINION]
At first, it can be tough to fully understand what is going on. Maybe you see a pair of teenagers roughing around in the pool. Maybe there are a couple kids horsing around in the lobby of the hotel. Then you look outside and see four middle-aged men playing cornhole...
St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century In Business
The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
Just In Time for the MEA Break, Warm Up On The Way
UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the students out of the classroom on Thursday and Friday, they'll be able to enjoy some nice weather around Minnesota. The National Weather Service says breezy northwesterly winds through Monday will bring colder air into our region. Highs Monday will struggle to reach 40 while teens are possible for Monday night's lows.
Take Back the Night Rally Tonight
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - The Central Minnesota “Take Back the Night” event is tonight. The event to honor survivors of sexual and domestic abuse will meet on the College of St. Benedict Campus Thursday afternoon at 5:30. Signs will be posted directing attendees where to park. The...
Did You Celebrate Fat Bear Week? These Minnesota Bears Are Pretty Chonky!
File this one under things I didn't know was a thing. Last week was fat bear week, a week where fat bears are celebrated as they prepare to hunker down and hibernate over the winter. The week originated in Alaska, but one Minnesota organization celebrated in its own way last week, and it was pretty awesome to see!
How Will SCSU Fraternity Combine Fright and Caring in a Haunted House?
When you read something that says fright and caring in the same sentence for a Haunted House it doesn't seem possible. But stop and really think about it, bet you will be able to figure out soon enough how it's done. The haunting season is here, and by the day...
Looking at Mother-Daughter Date Ideas in Minnesota? I’ve Got the Best One!
Little over two weeks ago I had discovered there was a restaurant called "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" and it was right here in Minnesota. To be exact, I found it was a fifty minute drive from my place in St. Cloud. Naturally, loving anything Disney my whole life, I knew I would need to experience this wonderland myself.
The Weekender: Tonic Sol Fa, Boo at the Zoo and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your weekend entertainment guide awaiting for you around central Minnesota. Enjoy some free live music at the Veranda Lounge, catch the Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, spend some time outdoors with the Fall Fling at Quarry Park and enjoy the musical talents of Tonic Sol-Fa in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
