SCSU Homecoming This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It’s homecoming week at St. Cloud State University. This week is full of featured events on campus for students, alumni, and prospective students. The Campus Art and Distinctions tour is a self-guided walking tour with 13 stops featuring the unique art and sculpture found on campus.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
History Lesson Through St. Cloud’s Oldest Cemetery

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A group of people had the opportunity to learn about some of St. Cloud's most notable residents on Saturday during the first Sundown Cemetery Tour. The sold-out event was organized by the Stearns History Museum and was held at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud's oldest active cemetery.
Local Event Highlights Importance of Afterschool Programs

ST. CLOUD -- The United Way of Central Minnesota is highlighting the importance of after school programs. The Lights On Afterschool event is a project of the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all students have access to quality, affordable afterschool programs. The Southside Boys and Girls...
St. Joseph Dollar General Destroyed in Fire

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph has been destroyed in a fire. St. Joseph Fire Chief Jeff Taufen says his department was called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of the building.
St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century In Business

The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
Just In Time for the MEA Break, Warm Up On The Way

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the students out of the classroom on Thursday and Friday, they'll be able to enjoy some nice weather around Minnesota. The National Weather Service says breezy northwesterly winds through Monday will bring colder air into our region. Highs Monday will struggle to reach 40 while teens are possible for Monday night's lows.
Take Back the Night Rally Tonight

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - The Central Minnesota “Take Back the Night” event is tonight. The event to honor survivors of sexual and domestic abuse will meet on the College of St. Benedict Campus Thursday afternoon at 5:30. Signs will be posted directing attendees where to park. The...
The Weekender: Tonic Sol Fa, Boo at the Zoo and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your weekend entertainment guide awaiting for you around central Minnesota. Enjoy some free live music at the Veranda Lounge, catch the Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, spend some time outdoors with the Fall Fling at Quarry Park and enjoy the musical talents of Tonic Sol-Fa in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
