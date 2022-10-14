1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Liberty Lake (Liberty Lake, WA)

The Police officers reported a motorcycle accident in Liberty Lake.

The officials confirmed that one person was injured in the accident.

The officers stated that the rider crashed into the center median of the freeway.

The crash was reported on the westbound lanes of Interstate 90. .

The identity of the injured victim was not revealed by the officials.

The Washington State Patrol confirmed that the rider was transported to hospital to receive treatment for injuries.

The officials did not update the condition of the victim.

The WSP are investigating the crash to determine whether drugs, alcohol or reckless driving was a factor involved in the crash.

No additional information was provided by the officials.

October 14, 2022

Source: KHQ