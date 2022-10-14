Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Exclusive: Rob Lowe Opens Up About Working With Son On Netflix Comedy Series 'Unstable'
Rob Lowe gushed about working with his son on their new Netflix comedy series, Unstable. In an exclusive interview with Parade, the former Parks and Recreation actor offered an inside scoop on the new series. "So, Unstable is my new comedy on Netflix, and it will come out sometime this...
Clayton News Daily
How to Stream 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for Halloween 2022!
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is one of the most beloved Halloween specials ever, and let's be honest: We could all use some adorable, wholesome distractions for Halloween. The Peanuts special, which originally aired on CBS in 1966 (earning an Emmy nomination) wasn't just famous for its Halloween theme, but also for Snoopy's iconic air-battle with the unseen Red Baron.
Clayton News Daily
It's a Holiday Drink You Either Love or Hate, But What Is Eggnog, Exactly?
After the fall season of pumpkin spice, apples, donuts and cider, we fall right into another season of traditional food and drink favorites. Eggnog is one of those traditional drinks that is served at Christmas and throughout the holiday season. It would seem that most people have heard of eggnog but how many have actually tasted it or know the story behind it? What is eggnog, anyway?
Carrie Underwood’s Son Isaiah, 7, Blows Her Kisses As She Kicks Off ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour: Watch
Carrie Underwood had two special fans in the house as she started her Denim And Rhinestones tour. The country singer, 39, shared a clip of her son Isaiah, 7, waving and blowing kisses from the audience on her Instagram, as she flew over the crowd. The video was super cute, as Carrie’s son called for his mom from the audience as she flew over on a swing.
Clayton News Daily
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Ralphie Returns in Teaser for the HBO Max Sequel (VIDEO)
The first promo for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas has been unveiled, teasing Peter Billingsley‘s return as Ralphie. A follow-up to the 1983 holiday classic, A Christmas Story Christmas is set to arrive Thursday, November 17, on the streaming platform. While the short tease is just a brief hint at what’s to come, the shots of Ralphie’s home and Billingsley donning his character’s signature glasses are enough to stir up plenty of nostalgia.
Clayton News Daily
‘La Brea’: Natalie Zea Teases Ominous Fog in Season 2’s Weather Episode
It’s far from misty memories being made in 10,000 B.C. this week as an ominous fog shrouds the clearing where scrappy Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and her fellow survivors have been camping out since falling through a sinkhole in modern-day L.A. “This is Season 2’s ‘weather episode,’” explains the...
Clayton News Daily
Everything You Need to Know About the 'A Christmas Story' Christmas Sequel
Watching A Christmas Story has become a holiday tradition ever since TNT began its annual marathon of the beloved movie in 1997. Today, both TNT and its sister station TBS begin the 24-hour marathon on Christmas Eve. As a result of its popularity, the holiday movie classic is finally getting...
Clayton News Daily
Selma Blair Quits 'Dancing with the Stars' in Tearful, Inspiring 'Last Beautiful Dance'
Selma Blair took one final turn around the Dancing with the Stars ballroom during tonight’s competition, performing a Viennese Waltz with her pro partner Sasha Farber to “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day. “As you know, I've been monitored and in touch with...
Clayton News Daily
‘Acapulco’ Co-Creator Previews How Season 2 Shakes Up Máximo & Julia’s Dynamic
Apple TV+ is getting ready to transport back in time for the latest chapter of Máximo Gallardo’s (Enrique Arrizon) story in the charming second season of Acapulco, beginning Friday, October 21. Set in two timelines, an older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) shares his coming-of-age story with his nephew Hugo...
Clayton News Daily
Tom Felton Opens Up About 'Secret Love' for 'Harry Potter' Co-star in New Book
There's quite a lot of buzz surrounding Harry Potter actor Tom Felton's new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, mainly because of what it reveals about the relationship between Felton and another Harry Potter star, Emma Watson. In the book, which releases on...
Comments / 0