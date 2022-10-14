Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Tom Felton Opens Up About 'Secret Love' for 'Harry Potter' Co-star in New Book
There's quite a lot of buzz surrounding Harry Potter actor Tom Felton's new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, mainly because of what it reveals about the relationship between Felton and another Harry Potter star, Emma Watson. In the book, which releases on...
Clayton News Daily
Exclusive: Rob Lowe Opens Up About Working With Son On Netflix Comedy Series 'Unstable'
Rob Lowe gushed about working with his son on their new Netflix comedy series, Unstable. In an exclusive interview with Parade, the former Parks and Recreation actor offered an inside scoop on the new series. "So, Unstable is my new comedy on Netflix, and it will come out sometime this...
When Will ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Season 3, Episode 4 Arrive on Netflix? ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Episode Guide
Just in time for spooky season, Unsolved Mysteries has returned with new episodes! Earlier this morning, the first three episodes of Volume 3 of the long-running true-crime favorite debuted on Netflix. The season premiere, “Mystery at Mile Marker 45,” centers on the strange death of 18-year-old volleyball star Tiffany Valiante, who was struck by a train on a remote stretch of tracks in Mays Landing, New Jersey. Authorities were quick to rule her case a suicide, but many believe she was murdered. Episodes 2 and 3 (“Something in the Sky” and “Body in Bags”) explore a 1994 UFO sighting over Lake Michigan...
Clayton News Daily
‘Succession’ Teaser: HBO Unveils First Glimpse at Season 4 Tensions (VIDEO)
The new year is shaping up to be a big one for HBO and HBO Max as the streamer’s latest teaser previewed new and returning titles set to arrive later this year and in 2023, including the Emmy-winning Succession. Debuting ahead of the penultimate episode of House of the...
‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ Debut Atop U.K. Box Office
Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the film adaptation of the children’s books by Bernard Waber, featuring a singing crocodile, bowed at the U.K. and Ireland box office with £2.7 million ($3.1 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Universal’s “Halloween Ends,” the final instalment in the horror trilogy of sequels to the original 1978 film, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, debuted in second place with £2.1 million. Another horror, Paramount’s “Smile,” collected £1.4 million in third position in its third weekend for a total of £7.2 million. In fourth place, in its fourth weekend, Universal’s “Ticket to Paradise,” starring Julia Roberts and...
Clayton News Daily
Netflix to Delay Harry & Meghan Docuseries Following Backlash Over ‘The Crown’
Netflix has been in hot water recently following a leak about Episode 1 of the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, and now it’s affecting some of its other royal-themed releases. According to Deadline, the Crown episode, titled “Queen Victoria Syndrome,” is said to focus on a meeting Prince...
Comments / 0