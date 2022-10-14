Just in time for spooky season, Unsolved Mysteries has returned with new episodes! Earlier this morning, the first three episodes of Volume 3 of the long-running true-crime favorite debuted on Netflix. The season premiere, “Mystery at Mile Marker 45,” centers on the strange death of 18-year-old volleyball star Tiffany Valiante, who was struck by a train on a remote stretch of tracks in Mays Landing, New Jersey. Authorities were quick to rule her case a suicide, but many believe she was murdered. Episodes 2 and 3 (“Something in the Sky” and “Body in Bags”) explore a 1994 UFO sighting over Lake Michigan...

