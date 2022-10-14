ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Kiss, hug, hold hands – what exactly do people expect on a first date?

First dates can be a little nerve-wracking, especially when you don’t know what to expect. Questions such as: “Will they like me?”, “Can I kiss on the first date?”, and “When should I follow up about a second date?” often fill any singleton’s mind before meeting up with a Tinder match for coffee. Dating has always had its challenges, but with endless apps and an inescapable hookup culture, it seems dating now comes with an even bigger gray area.Before you agree to drinks with a match you met on Hinge, it’s worth knowing the sort of things you can...
Decider.com

When Will ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Season 3, Episode 4 Arrive on Netflix? ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Episode Guide

Just in time for spooky season, Unsolved Mysteries has returned with new episodes! Earlier this morning, the first three episodes of Volume 3 of the long-running true-crime favorite debuted on Netflix. The season premiere, “Mystery at Mile Marker 45,” centers on the strange death of 18-year-old volleyball star Tiffany Valiante, who was struck by a train on a remote stretch of tracks in Mays Landing, New Jersey. Authorities were quick to rule her case a suicide, but many believe she was murdered. Episodes 2 and 3 (“Something in the Sky” and “Body in Bags”) explore a 1994 UFO sighting over Lake Michigan...
Albany Herald

Ralphie returns in first teaser HBO Max's 'A Christmas Story' sequel

Most would agree that it isn't Christmas without a repeat viewing of the 1983 classic "A Christmas Story," and this year, there's an extra reason to rejoice. On Monday, the first teaser for upcoming sequel, "A Christmas Story Christmas," was released, and it promises to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

