Offense vs. Defense Last Season And This Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – This year, the Mountaineer’s offense has drastically improved from last season. WVU averages 38.7 points per game, has 271 passing yards per game, and 191.3 rushing yards per game. Compared to last year, that is a complete 180. Last year, WVU only averaged around...
WVU Goes Into Lubbock as Underdogs
This Saturday, West Virginia travels to Lubbock, Texas to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Coming off an emotional 43-40 win over Baylor, the Mountaineers will look to keep momentum going into a huge matchup against TCU on October 29th. Moments ago, the line for WVU’s matchup with Texas...
Why Skyler Howard is My All-Time Favorite Mountaineer
What makes a Mountaineer? While that may be a question with a broad range of answers, I have a set few traits in mind. Courageous, gritty, hard-working, and resilient. When I think of each of those terms, there is one player that comes to mind – that player is Skyler Howard.
The Case for West Virginia’s Next Director of Athletics
Morgantown, West Virginia – What we’ve learned very clearly over the past several seasons of West Virginia sports is that Shane Lyons ain’t it. Lyons, who has been the director of athletics at West Virginia University since 2015, has made decisions that have put the athletic department in quite a bind.
Projecting WVU's Starting Five for the 2022-23 Season
Looking at who may be in the Mountaineers' starting lineup.
Gold and Blue Debut Review
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins gave fans a glimpse of the 2022-23 edition of the Mountaineer men's basketball team
Phillips Leads Park Past Top Ranked Musselman
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Brett Phillips had five total touchdowns in Park’s 34-7 win over top ranked Musselman Friday night for homecoming. Three of Phillips touchdown passes went to Jerrae Hawkins. Now 5-2 the Patriots visit Brooke next week. Lauren Nolte was crowned homecoming queen at halftime.
SportsZone Highlights: Liberty at East Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – East Fairmont (5-2) defeated Liberty (4-3) by a final score of 48-7. Next week, East Fairmont will take on Berkeley Springs, and Liberty will face Lincoln.
5th Quarter: Week 8 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 8 is done and away! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:. Philip Barbour - River (OH)
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
WVa sisters use printing company to show state's beauty
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Base Camp Printing highlights the beauty of West Virginia, without leaving the state. The two sisters behind the letterpress printing company, Emily and Betsy Sokolosky, recently joined community members and Fairmont State University students and professors for a closing ceremony of their first exhibit. The exhibit has been on display in Wallman Hall at Fairmont State since August, and it concluded on Oct. 7.
Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV
(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
6 haunted destinations in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Between West Virginia’s love of the paranormal and its rich history, it’s not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season. Harpers Ferry. The Eastern Pandhandle town is a National Historical Park because...
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
Hazel’s House of Hope starting to fill-up in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Despite the pandemic and a severe storm, Hazel’s House of Hope on Scott Avenue in Morgantown is now evolving into the social service hub originally envisioned by members of the local leaders. The center is managed by Morgantown Community Resources (MCR), board member Ron Justice...
Coldest temps of the season on their way
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was beautiful, sunny day, just a bit windy thanks to a dry cold front crossing over us. Tomorrow, expect temperatures around average (mid to upper 60s), a mix of clouds and sun, and less wind, but still a little breezy. In the PM, there may come a bit of showers; they’re mostly expected to stay in the south of the state, but a few showers could jut up into our southern and/or eastern counties. Overnight into Monday, another strong front crosses over us, ushering in strong northwesterly flow, dropping temperatures significantly. Monday is likely to just be cloudy and windy, but as strong flow persists, we may start to see flurries showing up early Tuesday morning, especially in the mountains. This precip may not last all day; the most precipitation will come later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, where it would be more likely for the lowlands to see precipitation, if at all. In the lowlands, it may be more of a rain/snow mix, but the mountains can expect temperatures to be cold enough to sustain snow. Highest elevations could see half an inch to an inch of accumulation by the end of the snow late Wednesday morning, and the farther down the mountains you go, you’re looking at a dusting at most. Still, this could be a nuisance for travel, so drive carefully in your morning commute. Temperatures will reconcile under mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week, getting back to the 60s for next weekend.
Kohl’s announces opening date for Morgantown store
Kohl's has announced the official opening date for its Morgantown-area store in Westover.
More charges in I-79 chase and shooting in West Virginia announced against 3 South Carolina men
The three South Carolina men who were arrested in connection to the multi-county I-79 police chase and shooting that happened back in May are facing new charges, and 12 News has obtained more information about the incident since it happened.
DOH: Maintenance crews ready for first snow of the season
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Maintenance crews from the West Virginia Division of Highways in counties across north-central West Virginia are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average of 86...
Restaurant Road Trip: Peggy’s Home Cookin
As we inch closer and closer to winter, sometimes you just want a nice home-cooked meal without having to do the work to make it.
