Dua Lipa was on-trend in baggy jeans just days after her date night with Trevor Noah! The singer, 27, channeled the 2000s with the loose fitting denim paired with a black t-shirt that appeared to feature a character from The Smurfs in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 1. She added a chunky pair of black sunglasses and trainers to the look, holding into a large leather bag in her left hand and a leather jacket flung over her right arm. Despite being casual, she still looked glam with her dark hair center parted and down as she exited a building with a friend, rocking a pink hoodie, in tow.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO