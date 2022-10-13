ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

wqkt.com

Man fatally struck by vehicle in Wooster Township

A man was killed Sunday morning when he was struck by a vehicle in Wooster Township. According to the Highway Patrol, it happened at around 6am, on State Route 3, north of Heyl Road. The patrol says the victim was walking on the road when he was struck from behind by a Chevy Equinox. The man, believed to be around 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the equinox, a 63-year old Wooster woman, was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.
WOOSTER, OH
wqkt.com

Fire Departments Respond to Ceiling Fire at Shady Lawn

Multiple fire departments responded to a ceiling fire at Shady Lawn Nursing and Rehabilitation on Friday evening. The East Wayne and Orrville Fire Departments were just a couple that responded to report off Old Lincoln Way in Dalton, which backed up U.S. Route 30 west along with portions of Main Street and Old Lincoln Way for some time.
DALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman dies after crashing into a tour bus in Mansfield

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman died early Sunday after crashing her Ford Focus into a tour bus that was backing into a driveway. Mansfield police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Trimble Rd. According to Mansfield police, the woman crashed into...
MANSFIELD, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman allegedly uses bad check to purchase four wheelers

HURON – A Canton woman has been charged with a felony after she allegedly used a bad check to purchase two four wheelers. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday morning, deputies responded to J&J Sales on Sprowl Road for a fraud complaint.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County high school student dies in car accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob. Central...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
CANTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Four names added to the week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Michael McCoy—43 years old, 5-feet, 10 inches tall, 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. McCoy is wanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office. He has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.
Outdoor Life

Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records

A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Occupational Health Safety

OH Contractor Cited After OSHA Finds Workers at Heights Without Fall Protection

The company now faces 12 violations and proposed penalties of over $1 million. A roofing and siding contractor was cited for 12 violations and proposed penalties over $1 million after OSHA found workers exposed to fall hazards, the agency reported. OSHA investigated Charm Builders Ltd., of Millersburg, Ohio, in March...
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
ashlandsource.com

Week 9: Check out this week's Ashland-area high school football scores

ASHLAND COUNTY — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Ashland delivers heart-wrenching defeat to...
ASHLAND, OH

