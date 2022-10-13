Read full article on original website
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes road
A semi accident has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
wqkt.com
Man fatally struck by vehicle in Wooster Township
A man was killed Sunday morning when he was struck by a vehicle in Wooster Township. According to the Highway Patrol, it happened at around 6am, on State Route 3, north of Heyl Road. The patrol says the victim was walking on the road when he was struck from behind by a Chevy Equinox. The man, believed to be around 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the equinox, a 63-year old Wooster woman, was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.
Traffic Alert: Ohio Turnpike ramp closures
If you plan to travel the Ohio Turnpike this weekend, you may want to note two ramp closures.
wqkt.com
Fire Departments Respond to Ceiling Fire at Shady Lawn
Multiple fire departments responded to a ceiling fire at Shady Lawn Nursing and Rehabilitation on Friday evening. The East Wayne and Orrville Fire Departments were just a couple that responded to report off Old Lincoln Way in Dalton, which backed up U.S. Route 30 west along with portions of Main Street and Old Lincoln Way for some time.
cleveland19.com
Woman dies after crashing into a tour bus in Mansfield
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman died early Sunday after crashing her Ford Focus into a tour bus that was backing into a driveway. Mansfield police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Trimble Rd. According to Mansfield police, the woman crashed into...
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly uses bad check to purchase four wheelers
HURON – A Canton woman has been charged with a felony after she allegedly used a bad check to purchase two four wheelers. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday morning, deputies responded to J&J Sales on Sprowl Road for a fraud complaint.
Man hit by SUV, killed in Wooster Township: OSHP
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Wooster Post are investigating after a man was hit and killed Sunday morning on State Route 3.
cleveland19.com
Stark County high school student dies in car accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob. Central...
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
Frost advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday night
A frost advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Portage, Trumbull and Geauga counties on Saturday starting at 11 p.m. until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
crawfordcountynow.com
Four names added to the week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Michael McCoy—43 years old, 5-feet, 10 inches tall, 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. McCoy is wanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office. He has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Canton shooting
Canton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured early Monday morning.
Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records
A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
Occupational Health Safety
OH Contractor Cited After OSHA Finds Workers at Heights Without Fall Protection
The company now faces 12 violations and proposed penalties of over $1 million. A roofing and siding contractor was cited for 12 violations and proposed penalties over $1 million after OSHA found workers exposed to fall hazards, the agency reported. OSHA investigated Charm Builders Ltd., of Millersburg, Ohio, in March...
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
cleveland19.com
17-year-old girl to be tried as adult in fatal stabbing at Stark County park
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl accused of stabbing and killing a 22-year-old Alliance man at a Louisville park will be tried as an adult, according to a ruling from Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist. The judge ruled that Marissa Smith met the criteria to be...
Watch: Police pull deer from Medina swimming pool
Officers in Medina helped a deer that had fallen into a swimming pool.
Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
ashlandsource.com
Week 9: Check out this week's Ashland-area high school football scores
ASHLAND COUNTY — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Ashland delivers heart-wrenching defeat to...
