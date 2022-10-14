Joining The Surreal Life didn't start out as a sure thing for August Alsina. "I honestly said no about 10 times," the singer admitted to ET's Rachel Smith. But, as viewers will come to see when the new seventh season -- the first to air in 16 years -- premieres on Oct. 24, the reality TV newcomer overcame his fear and nerves and ended up becoming somewhat of a peacekeeper among the star-studded cast.

