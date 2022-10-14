Read full article on original website
WUSA
Tia Mowry's Ex Cory Hardrict Says 'I Love My Wife' Following Divorce Announcement
Cory Hardrict says he has nothing but love for his estranged wife, Tia Mowry. The actor recently expressed his feelings during an Instagram Live. In the video, shared by The Shade Room on Tuesday, Hardrict, 42, tells fans, "It's love, y'all. I love y'all for real." "I love my beautiful...
WUSA
Tia Mowry on Why She Feels ‘Blessed’ Following Divorce Announcement (Exclusive)
Tia Mowry isn't letting anything keep her down. The actress was in high spirits as she attended the star-studded Elle Women in Hollywood gala on Monday, at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Mowry at the elegant event, and she smiled broadly as she reflected...
WUSA
How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Planning the Holidays With Their Exes
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking forward to the holidays. A source tells ET that the newlyweds "are busy figuring out the holidays and their schedules are hectic, but they are looking forward to a huge holiday celebration for both Thanksgiving and Christmas." A big part of that planning,...
WUSA
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!
Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.
WUSA
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian
Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Who of Kody's Wives She 'Won't Be Close With' Anymore (Exclusive)
Though the drama surrounding Christine and Kody Brown's split is just now unfolding on Sister Wives, it's been more than a year since Christine made the decision to end her 25-year marriage to Kody. She has since relocated to Utah with her and Kody's 12-year-old daughter, Truely, and considers herself...
WUSA
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Share a Look Into Their Space-Themed Baby Shower
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are getting ready to become parents with the sweetest celebration! Over the weekend, the singer shared a look at the couple's baby shower on her Instagram account, posting galleries and a video featuring their "beautiful" friends and family. The party was space-themed, with a...
WUSA
Carrie Underwood's Son Sweetly Blows Her Kisses, Cheers for 'Mommy' During Live Show
Carrie Underwood's biggest fan might just be one of her smallest! The country star kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones tour on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina, with the support of her family in the crowd. Underwood shared an adorable video from a high-flying part of her performance, in which...
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Talks Her Future on the Show After Splitting From Kody Brown (Exclusive)
Fans are wondering if Christine Brown will still appear on her family's TLC series, Sister Wives, now that she's no longer a sister wife. The 50-year-old reality star spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her life since leaving her husband, Kody Brown, and her future on the show. Christine and...
WUSA
'Sister Wives': Kody Says Son Gabe Is 'Gaslighting' Him (Exclusive)
The RV is bringing up more issues for Kody Brown and his and Janelle’s 21-year-old son, Gabriel. In a clip from Sunday's episode, Kody’s wife, Meri, begins by speaking in a side interview about “property stuff” that the family needs to take care of. Meri takes the focus away from property and admits “there’s a lot of family stuff that needs to be worked out,” before anything is handled in that regard.
WUSA
August Alsina on Moving Past Entanglement Scandal and His Emotional 'The Surreal Life' Experience (Exclusive)
Joining The Surreal Life didn't start out as a sure thing for August Alsina. "I honestly said no about 10 times," the singer admitted to ET's Rachel Smith. But, as viewers will come to see when the new seventh season -- the first to air in 16 years -- premieres on Oct. 24, the reality TV newcomer overcame his fear and nerves and ended up becoming somewhat of a peacekeeper among the star-studded cast.
WUSA
See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance
Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
WUSA
Cheryl Burke Reveals Season 31 of 'Dancing With the Stars' Was Likely Her Last As a Pro
Cheryl Burke is likely stepping away from Dancing With the Stars. On the latest episode of her Burke in the Game podcast, the 38-year-old dancer revealed why she probably won't return to the show as a pro, following her and Sam Champion's season 31 elimination. "A lot of people have...
WUSA
Anne Hathaway Details Overcoming Anxiety and Upcoming 40th Birthday (Exclusive)
After two decades in the spotlight, Anne Hathaway is opening up about the anxiety and nerves she's learned to overcome in the public eye. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the Devil Wears Prada star on the red carpet of the Elle Women in Hollywood event at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Monday, where she talked all things mental health, her upcoming milestone birthday and even got to fangirl over another celeb!
WUSA
Usher Sweetly Serenades Issa Rae During His Las Vegas Residency Concert
Issa Rae lived out every Usher fan's fantasy over the weekend. The Insecure creator and star attended the singer's My Way residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday, where she was asked to join him onstage. When the 37-year-old made her way up the steps,...
WUSA
Monique Samuels and Husband Chris Address Marriage Rumors
Monique and Chris Samuels are setting the record straight about separation rumors. After People reported that the former Real Housewives of Potomac star and ex-NFLer were going separating following a decade of marriage, the couple sat down for a live YouTube video where they denied that divorce was on the horizon.
WUSA
John Legend Talks Living Through Grief, Relationship Challenges With Chrissy Teigen: 'I Just Value Her More'
John Legend is being completely honest about the highs and lows in his relationship with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer is a guest on the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast where he got candid about his evolving relationship with his wife. Legend, 43,...
WUSA
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: A Relationship Timeline
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are celebrating 10 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in Italy on Oct. 19, 2012. Since then, the couple has gone on to share life-changing moments, including the arrival of their two sons, multiple professional collaborations, meaningful birthdays and more.
WUSA
Ashley Nicole Black Exits 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Ahead of Season 4, Series Adds 3 New Stars
A Black Lady Sketch Show is getting to work on its upcoming fourth season without a key member of the cast -- Ashley Nicole Black. On Tuesday, the star, who served as a writer and performer on the variety series, revealed that she has exited the series ahead of production for season 4.
WUSA
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole's Newborn Daughter Onyx Has Church Dedication Ceremony
Nick Cannon was on hand for a big day in his newborn daughter's life! On Sunday, the 42-year-old TV personality posted pics from the church dedication of his and LaNisha Cole's daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon as dedicated to Yahweh today!!! Romans...
