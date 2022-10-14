ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA

How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Planning the Holidays With Their Exes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking forward to the holidays. A source tells ET that the newlyweds "are busy figuring out the holidays and their schedules are hectic, but they are looking forward to a huge holiday celebration for both Thanksgiving and Christmas." A big part of that planning,...
WUSA

Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!

Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.
WUSA

Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian

Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
WUSA

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Share a Look Into Their Space-Themed Baby Shower

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are getting ready to become parents with the sweetest celebration! Over the weekend, the singer shared a look at the couple's baby shower on her Instagram account, posting galleries and a video featuring their "beautiful" friends and family. The party was space-themed, with a...
WUSA

'Sister Wives': Kody Says Son Gabe Is 'Gaslighting' Him (Exclusive)

The RV is bringing up more issues for Kody Brown and his and Janelle’s 21-year-old son, Gabriel. In a clip from Sunday's episode, Kody’s wife, Meri, begins by speaking in a side interview about “property stuff” that the family needs to take care of. Meri takes the focus away from property and admits “there’s a lot of family stuff that needs to be worked out,” before anything is handled in that regard.
WUSA

August Alsina on Moving Past Entanglement Scandal and His Emotional 'The Surreal Life' Experience (Exclusive)

Joining The Surreal Life didn't start out as a sure thing for August Alsina. "I honestly said no about 10 times," the singer admitted to ET's Rachel Smith. But, as viewers will come to see when the new seventh season -- the first to air in 16 years -- premieres on Oct. 24, the reality TV newcomer overcame his fear and nerves and ended up becoming somewhat of a peacekeeper among the star-studded cast.
WUSA

See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
WUSA

Anne Hathaway Details Overcoming Anxiety and Upcoming 40th Birthday (Exclusive)

After two decades in the spotlight, Anne Hathaway is opening up about the anxiety and nerves she's learned to overcome in the public eye. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the Devil Wears Prada star on the red carpet of the Elle Women in Hollywood event at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Monday, where she talked all things mental health, her upcoming milestone birthday and even got to fangirl over another celeb!
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

Monique Samuels and Husband Chris Address Marriage Rumors

Monique and Chris Samuels are setting the record straight about separation rumors. After People reported that the former Real Housewives of Potomac star and ex-NFLer were going separating following a decade of marriage, the couple sat down for a live YouTube video where they denied that divorce was on the horizon.

