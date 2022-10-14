ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
kitco.com

Bank of America profit drops on loan-loss reserve build

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) joined other big U.S. banks in reporting a 9% drop in third-quarter profit on Monday as it set aside funds to cover soured loans from a potential deterioration in the U.S. economy. The second-largest U.S. bank added $378 million to its...
The Associated Press

Bank CEOs increasingly turning pessimistic on economy

NEW YORK (AP) — The outlook for the U.S. economy from Wall Street’s biggest banks is getting gloomier, with many top executives saying they’re preparing for a potential downturn or a recession. Following the short but potent pandemic recession in 2020, many bank CEOs have spent the...
FOXBusiness

Fed interest rate hike: Other central banks raising rates

The Federal Reserve is set to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday as it battles to tame stubborn inflation that began as the U.S. emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, several other central banks across the globe are facing the same...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Bank Of America Got 3Q Boost From Interest Rate Hikes

Second-largest U.S. bank's earnings results beat analysts expectations. Bank reported net income of $7.1 billion, or 81 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter, beating analysts’ expectations. Net revenue increased 8% to $24.5 billion, as net interest income rose $2.7 billion, or 24%, to $13.8 billion. Higher interest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy