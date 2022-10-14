Read full article on original website
"The Flagman's Mission Continues" Seeks Volunteers To Assist With Flag Displays For AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall In Troy
TROY - "The Flagman's Mission Continues" volunteers have requested help to set up 1,500 flags and take them down for the Traveling Vietnam Wall Display. Help is needed for Tuesday, October 18, in Troy, for a patriotic display of the Vietnam Memorial Wall. The takedown of the flags will be on Sunday, October 23.
5th & Missouri Transit Center In East St. Louis To Receive $70,000 For Project
BELLEVILLE - On the heels of the recent opening of the “Transit Stop Transformation Project" at the Belleville Transit Center and the unveiling of the one at the North Hanley Transit Center set for mid-October – Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), AARP in St. Louis, St. Clair County Transit District and Metro Transit today announced that the 5th & Missouri Transit Center in East St. Louis will be the location for its next transformation. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has approved $70,000 for the project.
Jackie R. Trusty
Jackie R. Trusty, 90, died at 4:35 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. Born May 14, 1932, in East Alton, he was the son of Oscar R. and Margie A. (Cole) Trusty. Mr. Trusty served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of Christway Church in Godfrey.
Granite City Continues Fall Festivities
This past weekend, Granite City celebrated October by throwing a Halloween scavenger hunt with music, food, drinks, and other vendors in Civic Park.
Debbie Mendoza Speaks at Democrat Meet and Greet
Debbie Mendoza, currently campaigning for re-election as Madison County Clerk Recorder, spoke at the democratic meet and greet held at James Killion Park this past weekend.
Lewis Rice Names Six New Associates
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice has announced six new associates: Patrick F. Ganninger, Allison E. Knopp, Ryan J. Krutz, Andrew J. Meyer, Skylar S. Petitt and Jacquelyn H. Sicilia. Patrick F. Ganninger practices in the Estate Planning & Probate Department of the firm. He develops and...
Barry Julian Speaks at Democrat Meet and Greet
Barry Julian, Candidate for Madison County Circuit Judge, spoke at the democratic meet and greet held at James Killion Park this past weekend.
EHS Principal Dr. Stuart Describes Homecoming Week As "Huge Success"
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Steve Stuart reflected on this year's homecoming festivities and said between the game, dance, and all the other week-long activities it was a huge success. "More than 1,600 tickets were sold for the dance," he said. "It has been a long while since we...
Ryan Jumper Speaks at Democrat Meet and Greet
Ryan, candidate for Madison County Circuit Judge, Jumper spoke at the democratic meet and greet held at James Killion Park this past weekend.
Jimmy Naville Speaks at Democrat Meet and Greet
Jimmy Naville, labor, organizer, spoke at the democratic meet and greet held at James Killion Park this past weekend.
Ebony Huddleston Speaks at Democrat Meet and Greet
Ebony Huddleston, candidate for Madison County Circuit Judge, spoke at the democratic meet and greet held at James Killion Park this past weekend.
