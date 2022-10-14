ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

5th & Missouri Transit Center In East St. Louis To Receive $70,000 For Project

BELLEVILLE - On the heels of the recent opening of the “Transit Stop Transformation Project" at the Belleville Transit Center and the unveiling of the one at the North Hanley Transit Center set for mid-October – Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), AARP in St. Louis, St. Clair County Transit District and Metro Transit today announced that the 5th & Missouri Transit Center in East St. Louis will be the location for its next transformation. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has approved $70,000 for the project.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jackie R. Trusty

Jackie R. Trusty, 90, died at 4:35 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. Born May 14, 1932, in East Alton, he was the son of Oscar R. and Margie A. (Cole) Trusty. Mr. Trusty served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of Christway Church in Godfrey.
ALTON, IL
Lewis Rice Names Six New Associates

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice has announced six new associates: Patrick F. Ganninger, Allison E. Knopp, Ryan J. Krutz, Andrew J. Meyer, Skylar S. Petitt and Jacquelyn H. Sicilia. Patrick F. Ganninger practices in the Estate Planning & Probate Department of the firm. He develops and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
EHS Principal Dr. Stuart Describes Homecoming Week As "Huge Success"

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Steve Stuart reflected on this year's homecoming festivities and said between the game, dance, and all the other week-long activities it was a huge success. "More than 1,600 tickets were sold for the dance," he said. "It has been a long while since we...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

