Orlando, FL

UCF, Memphis, and ECU Players Take Home Weekly Football Honors in The American

The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly football honors for the week-ending Oct. 15. Plumlee tied an American Athletic Conference single-game record by figuring in seven touchdowns in UCF’s 70-13 win against Temple. Plumlee completed 18 of 22 passes for a career-high 373 yards and four touchdowns and added three rushing TDs against a Temple defense that had allowed only two offensive touchdowns in its previous 12 quarters. Plumlee became only the third FBS player in the last decade to finish a game with at least four touchdown passes and three rushing TDs.
