Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
Sioux Falls Monkey Out of Surgery After Visitor Throws Bottle Top
The City of Sioux Falls has many attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy, like exploring the animals at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. Unfortunately, a recent visitor at the Great Plains Zoo accidentally caused some serious injuries to one of the monkeys. In a...
Country Duo Muscadine Bloodline Coming To Sioux Falls
There is another great country concert coming to Sioux Falls in early 2023. If you really love true southern country music, then you have to check out Muscadine Bloodline. Country group Muscadine Bloodline is coming to The District in Sioux Falls on Thursday, February 2nd of 2023!. The group is...
Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?
Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
Sioux Falls Skyforce’s Rock the Rim Event Less Than 2 Weeks Away
We're now less than two weeks away from the upcoming 'Rock the Rim' event hosted by the Sioux Falls Skyforce in partnership with Trevor's Legacy Foundation. The event, which is Saturday, October 29th at the Sanford Pentagon, and features a long list of events. The event itself dates back to...
All You Have to Do Is Vote – On Fantastic Painted Snow Plows!
Even if you're not a fan of winter and its accompanying snowfall, you've got to be a big fan of the City of Sioux Falls Paint the Plow event, because it is nothing but joyful. First of all when the kids from area schools are painting the plows and then secondly when you see them coming down your street pushing snow out and off of it.
After Close Calls, Sioux Falls #11, Augie #21 in AFCA Rankings
Both the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana Football teams had close calls over the weekend, but after enduring some adversity to achieve wins, both have risen in the latest rankings. In the latest release from the AFCA, the USF Cougars are the 11th rated team following a close 41-27...
Here’s A Unique Way To See Fall Colors In South Dakota
As I write this we are nearing the peak for fall colors around the Sioux Falls area. The strong winds that have been battering the area over the past few days are quickly stripping any dead leaves that have been hanging on. There is still some beauty to see in...
Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?
Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
Final South Dakota High School Football Poll Released
The South Dakota high school football regular season is winding down and the final poll has been released for the 2022 season. The rest of the results will be determined on the field as all the top teams try to win a State Title. All votes are tallied by South...
Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls
Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
SDSU Snags Huge Win Over NDSU in Dakota Marker Game
The Dakota Marker game between South Dakota State and North Dakota State is an amazing matchup every single year and this year didn't disappoint. NDSU played host to the annual matchup and the Fargo Dome was packed but the home fans went home with a loss after a big-time comeback from the Jackrabbits.
Active Shooter Hoax at Sioux Falls Lincoln High School Thursday
Sioux Falls Police are reporting that Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls was the victim of a 'swatting' incident and a school shooter hoax. Officials say that at around 8:30 Thursday morning, police received a phone call that said there was an active shooter at Lincoln High. "There was no...
Get Fantastic ‘Pawliday Pet Portraits’ At Humane Society Event
If the most photogenic member of your family just happens to be furry, fluffy, feathery, or - - something else, then they should be the face of your holiday cards this year!. This event hosted at Schulte Subaru is the perfect opportunity to make that happen! Or the whole family including your pet pig Porktunia can be in the photos. The choice is up to you!
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash Near Pipestone, Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
WATCH: Halloween Potato Roll – Brooke & Jeffrey
It's time for some inter-office competition - Potato Roll style! Brooke, Alexis & Technical Director Ashton versus Young Jeffrey, Jose & Editor Ashley! First team to go down the hall, past the black cabinet & back, while switching outfits between turns... WINS!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux...
SDSU & USD Score Player of the Week Honors
What a thriller north of the border for South Dakota State University as the Jackrabbits successfully defended the Dakota Marker series winning for the third straight year. In the win special teams player, Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week Hunter Dustman kicked a career-high three field goals — all in the second half — including the game-winning 18-yarder with 3:49 to play in the fourth quarter.
A Fantastic ‘Mall-O-Ween’ Coming to The Empire Mall
Families have another fun and safe place to hang out on Halloween! The Empire Mall is inviting all ghouls and boys to grab their grownups and gather at the Center Court on Halloween Eve!. "Mall-O-Ween" kicks off at 4 PM on Monday, October 31st, and goes until the crowd "dies"...
