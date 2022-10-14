ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Country Duo Muscadine Bloodline Coming To Sioux Falls

There is another great country concert coming to Sioux Falls in early 2023. If you really love true southern country music, then you have to check out Muscadine Bloodline. Country group Muscadine Bloodline is coming to The District in Sioux Falls on Thursday, February 2nd of 2023!. The group is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?

Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
All You Have to Do Is Vote – On Fantastic Painted Snow Plows!

Even if you're not a fan of winter and its accompanying snowfall, you've got to be a big fan of the City of Sioux Falls Paint the Plow event, because it is nothing but joyful. First of all when the kids from area schools are painting the plows and then secondly when you see them coming down your street pushing snow out and off of it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?

Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls

Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SDSU Snags Huge Win Over NDSU in Dakota Marker Game

The Dakota Marker game between South Dakota State and North Dakota State is an amazing matchup every single year and this year didn't disappoint. NDSU played host to the annual matchup and the Fargo Dome was packed but the home fans went home with a loss after a big-time comeback from the Jackrabbits.
FARGO, ND
Get Fantastic ‘Pawliday Pet Portraits’ At Humane Society Event

If the most photogenic member of your family just happens to be furry, fluffy, feathery, or - - something else, then they should be the face of your holiday cards this year!. This event hosted at Schulte Subaru is the perfect opportunity to make that happen! Or the whole family including your pet pig Porktunia can be in the photos. The choice is up to you!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash Near Pipestone, Minnesota

Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
PIPESTONE, MN
WATCH: Halloween Potato Roll – Brooke & Jeffrey

It's time for some inter-office competition - Potato Roll style! Brooke, Alexis & Technical Director Ashton versus Young Jeffrey, Jose & Editor Ashley! First team to go down the hall, past the black cabinet & back, while switching outfits between turns... WINS!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SDSU & USD Score Player of the Week Honors

What a thriller north of the border for South Dakota State University as the Jackrabbits successfully defended the Dakota Marker series winning for the third straight year. In the win special teams player, Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week Hunter Dustman kicked a career-high three field goals — all in the second half — including the game-winning 18-yarder with 3:49 to play in the fourth quarter.
BROOKINGS, SD
A Fantastic ‘Mall-O-Ween’ Coming to The Empire Mall

Families have another fun and safe place to hang out on Halloween! The Empire Mall is inviting all ghouls and boys to grab their grownups and gather at the Center Court on Halloween Eve!. "Mall-O-Ween" kicks off at 4 PM on Monday, October 31st, and goes until the crowd "dies"...
Sioux Falls, SD
