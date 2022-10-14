Read full article on original website
Related
Good Grief! The Peanuts Specials Won’t Be on TV at All This Year
I feel like Charlie Brown attempting to kick a football right now. I just found out that "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown" won't be airing on ANY TV networks this year. And the same goes for all Peanuts specials. This same situation happened back in 2020 when Apple TV+...
Iconic “It’s A Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” Won’t Be On Iowa TVs
The Holiday Classics “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” won't be on your regular TV this year. When I was a young kid in Iowa Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts Gang Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday specials were yearly family must-see viewing.
When Will ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Season 3, Episode 4 Arrive on Netflix? ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Episode Guide
Just in time for spooky season, Unsolved Mysteries has returned with new episodes! Earlier this morning, the first three episodes of Volume 3 of the long-running true-crime favorite debuted on Netflix. The season premiere, “Mystery at Mile Marker 45,” centers on the strange death of 18-year-old volleyball star Tiffany Valiante, who was struck by a train on a remote stretch of tracks in Mays Landing, New Jersey. Authorities were quick to rule her case a suicide, but many believe she was murdered. Episodes 2 and 3 (“Something in the Sky” and “Body in Bags”) explore a 1994 UFO sighting over Lake Michigan...
Win a $1,000 Celebrity Shopping Spree on Amazon and Score $500 in Post Malone Merch
Post Malone and Republic Records want to hook you up with a one-thousand-dollar shopping spree! What do you need? Or better yet, what do you want? Fall fashions? Gifts for family and friends? Start creating your list, because one winner scores $1,000 to shop on Amazon and $500 of Post Malone merch!
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Big Steppers’ Concert to Be Livestreamed From Paris by Amazon Music This Saturday
Kendrick Lamar’s sold-out show at the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday will be livestreamed exclusively through Amazon Music and Prime Video, the company announced today. The event will mark the 10-year anniversary of the release of Lamar’s monumentally influential album, “Good Kid, m.A.A.d City” and will give fans with a special look at Lamar’s 65-date world tour in support of his latest release, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.” Airing live on October 22 at 2 p.m. ET, fans will be able to watch the livestream for free exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and on...
7 Shows Like ‘The Watcher’
Ryan Murphy is back, baby! His latest show, The Watcher, has debuted, and is yet another huge success for the producer. While the psychological thriller hasn’t won over critics, Netflix viewers are eating it up. The series has occupied the #1 spot on the streamer’s list of trending shows since its debut weekend – beating Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (another one of Murphy’s projects). The series, which stars Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts, and Jennifer Coolidge, is a fictionalized account of a true story that follows a married couple, Dean and Nora Brannock, who just moved into their dream house in...
Who Is ‘Christian Girl Autumn’ Influencer Caitlin Covington?
Like a sweet, warm cup of Starbucks' pumpkin spiced latte, each year "Christian Girl Autumn" becomes briefly popular again just in time for the season of apple picking, colorful leaves and crisp weather. The viral meme has been around for a few years now, and now that it's officially fall...
Netflix With Ads Launches Next Month
As promised a few months ago, Netflix is readying a new option for subscribers: A tier of its service that is ad-supported. You pay less per month, but you have to watch your movies and shows with commercial interruptions. Today, Netflix announced that the plan — which is officially called...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0