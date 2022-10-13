Read full article on original website
Don’t You Dare Shoot or Trap These Birds in South Dakota
South Dakota is home to a wide variety of birds. Some are native to the Mount Rushmore State, while others are just passing through. When it comes to our state, there are some very specific guidelines in place that prohibit the hunting and trapping of certain birds. Obviously, pheasants, grouse,...
South Dakota Pheasant Season Opener
Thousands of hunters across the country know one date during the calendar year that leads them to the upper plains. The third weekend in October all have their sites on the South Dakota Pheasant opener. Beginning Saturday, October 15 hunters will be walking the most beautiful habitat for the state...
Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
Oldest Restaurants That Still Exist In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
As witnessed over the last few years it's been difficult for some businesses to keep their doors open and continue operations. Around the region, you will find some smaller establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign on. Generation after generation when people want to eat out,...
Young Homeowners Love These Iowa and South Dakota Cities
More and more young Americans are finding the dream of homeownership a bit out of reach these days. A volatile economy coupled with a shortage of affordable, quality houses are forcing more and more millennials to either rent or return home to live with Mom and Dad. In fact, homeownership...
Roads in Iowa, South Dakota among Worst in U.S. for Truck Accidents
One of the most dangerous places to be in Iowa and South Dakota is on the open road, especially if you're driving a truck. The Hawkeye and Mount Rushmore States are both in the top ten among states with the highest number of trucking accidents. New research from personal injury...
Iowa and Minnesota Both Land Cities on this ‘Best Places’ List
There are many ways you can rank places these days, but a few cities were recently recognized as great places to raise and care for a family. A few cities in our area, one in Iowa and one in Minnesota, made the cut on the list produced by a recent Fortune article.
Farmers In South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa Need Our Thanks
If you plant a few rows of beans in your garden beds in the backyard you can call yourself a gardener. Harvest them after 50 or 60 days to can, freeze, eat or share with your neighbors. When planting a few acres of beans in a field the usual wait...
Portion of Arrowhead Parkway Closing Temporarily in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in northeast Sioux Falls will force the temporary closure of a main artery in and out of the city. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says South Dakota Highway 42, aka Arrowhead Parkway, will be closed to traffic from North Hein Avenue to Six Mile Road, beginning Monday (October 17).
Big List Of Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Stores Closing On Thanksgiving
For some as soon as the dishes were cleared from the Thanksgiving table it meant blasting out to the stores to shop for big Christmas present deals. Of course, that means that lots of folks in the retail business didn't get to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends because they had to work.
It’s A Halloween Classic! Zion Lutheran’s Trunk or Treat
Finding fun, safe activities for your little ones can be a challenge at Halloween. There are tons of things for older kids and adults to do in Sioux Falls, but you might have some concerns about them for younger kids. That is where the Zion Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat comes in. Now,...
Minnesota and South Dakota Could See Crazy High Turkey Prices By Thanksgiving
How would you feel about Hot Dogs or Meatloaf for Thanksgiving? Turkey prices could be going through the roof!?. If you are hoping to have Turkey on your Thanksgiving or Christmas table this year you can expect to pay a high price. It doesn't matter if you are buying a...
Home Heating Bills Could Be Highest Ever in Minnesota This Winter
It's not the news Minnesotans wanted to hear as we inch closer to winter, but we could be paying the most ever to heat our homes this year. Inflation and rising prices have impacted just about every aspect of our lives here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes these days. Just about EVERYTHING seems to cost more these days, and now there's the sobering news that we'll all be paying more to keep our homes warm this winter.
South Dakota Receives Additional $50 Million Freedom Scholarships
College students in South Dakota who need it the most will continue to pursue their dreams with additional scholarship money from First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard. The Freedom Scholarship is a statewide effort to encourage students of all economic backgrounds to live and work in South Dakota after graduation.
95 Years Later: Iowa Man Still Has “World’s Longest Beard” Record [PHOTOS]
When you begin growing a beard at age 19 and continue until you pass away at age 81, the results are like nothing we have ever seen before. Neither have the Guinness Book of World Records or the Smithsonian. Hans Langseth was born in Norway in 1846. He would begin...
Iowa Writers Of Popular Movie to Design New Theater/Social Space
"A Quiet Place" and its sequel have become a favorite among moviegoers in recent years, especially here in Iowa, which is the native home state of two of its writers. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are Bettendorf natives who have located a building in downtown Davenport to launch their latest project: a movie theater and bar complex to help young filmmakers like themselves get noticed.
South Dakota Students Above National Average on ACT
For the fifth straight year, graduating seniors from South Dakota high schools are beating the national average score on one key college entrance exam. According to the South Dakota Department of Education, the Mount Rushmore State's Class of 2022 logged an average score of 21.5 on the American College Test (ACT), which is more than a point-and-a-half higher than the national average (19.8).
The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting
Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
Are Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Thriving or Failing Economically?
Almost everywhere you look in the United States these days there's a reminder of the economic fallout from COVID-19. In the last two years, we've seen businesses close or scale back operations on a massive scale, price increases on almost everything, and supply chain challenges that have impacted all sectors of manufacturing.
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash Near Pipestone, Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
