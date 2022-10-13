ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Hot 104.7

Don’t You Dare Shoot or Trap These Birds in South Dakota

South Dakota is home to a wide variety of birds. Some are native to the Mount Rushmore State, while others are just passing through. When it comes to our state, there are some very specific guidelines in place that prohibit the hunting and trapping of certain birds. Obviously, pheasants, grouse,...
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Pheasant Season Opener

Thousands of hunters across the country know one date during the calendar year that leads them to the upper plains. The third weekend in October all have their sites on the South Dakota Pheasant opener. Beginning Saturday, October 15 hunters will be walking the most beautiful habitat for the state...
Hot 104.7

Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
South Dakota State
Hot 104.7

Young Homeowners Love These Iowa and South Dakota Cities

More and more young Americans are finding the dream of homeownership a bit out of reach these days. A volatile economy coupled with a shortage of affordable, quality houses are forcing more and more millennials to either rent or return home to live with Mom and Dad. In fact, homeownership...
Hot 104.7

Portion of Arrowhead Parkway Closing Temporarily in Sioux Falls

A major road construction project in northeast Sioux Falls will force the temporary closure of a main artery in and out of the city. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says South Dakota Highway 42, aka Arrowhead Parkway, will be closed to traffic from North Hein Avenue to Six Mile Road, beginning Monday (October 17).
Hot 104.7

Home Heating Bills Could Be Highest Ever in Minnesota This Winter

It's not the news Minnesotans wanted to hear as we inch closer to winter, but we could be paying the most ever to heat our homes this year. Inflation and rising prices have impacted just about every aspect of our lives here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes these days. Just about EVERYTHING seems to cost more these days, and now there's the sobering news that we'll all be paying more to keep our homes warm this winter.
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Receives Additional $50 Million Freedom Scholarships

College students in South Dakota who need it the most will continue to pursue their dreams with additional scholarship money from First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard. The Freedom Scholarship is a statewide effort to encourage students of all economic backgrounds to live and work in South Dakota after graduation.
Hot 104.7

Iowa Writers Of Popular Movie to Design New Theater/Social Space

"A Quiet Place" and its sequel have become a favorite among moviegoers in recent years, especially here in Iowa, which is the native home state of two of its writers. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are Bettendorf natives who have located a building in downtown Davenport to launch their latest project: a movie theater and bar complex to help young filmmakers like themselves get noticed.
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Students Above National Average on ACT

For the fifth straight year, graduating seniors from South Dakota high schools are beating the national average score on one key college entrance exam. According to the South Dakota Department of Education, the Mount Rushmore State's Class of 2022 logged an average score of 21.5 on the American College Test (ACT), which is more than a point-and-a-half higher than the national average (19.8).
Hot 104.7

The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting

Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
Hot 104.7

One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash Near Pipestone, Minnesota

Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

