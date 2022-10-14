Read full article on original website
Sony CRE-C10 self-fitting hearing aids improve over-the-counter accessibility options
Wear a more discreet hearing aid when it’s the Sony CRE-C10. These over-the-counter self-fitting hearing aids improve accessibility options by re-imagining hearing devices. Developed in partnership with WS Audiology—a leading innovator in hearing aid technology—they combine premium technology with ease of use. Not only that, but they also offer comfort and wearability. With a connected app, they adapt to your speech and surroundings, helping you achieve your hearing goals. Crafted with daily needs in mind, they help people with mild to moderate hearing loss, offering a DIY way to achieve better hearing. In fact, the app interface provides customization options depending on your preferences. Finally, use the self-fit feature in the app to determine which pre-defined hearing profile you fit.
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop has a truly retractable 2-in-1 design
Clean your carpets effectively with the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop. This smart robot and vacuum comes with a truly retractable 2-in-1 design. It can sense your carpet easily and then fully retracts to the top of the robot. In fact, the best feature of this robot is that it vacuums and mops simultaneously. Additionally, it identifies obstacles as well as avoids hazards. The device is powered by iRobot OS and delivers seriously powerful-lifting suction. This first fully hands-free vacuum and mop robot automatically lifts the mop pad up and away to the top of the robot. This will actually help you prevent wet messes. In fact, the 4-stage cleaning system combines an Edge-Sweeping Brush, Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, Power-Lifting Suction, and first-of-its-kind mopping.
Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) provides always-on power & 24/7 video recording
Keep a watchful eye over your front porch no matter where you are when you have the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). This smart doorbell offers always-on power, so you never have to worry about recharging or replacing a battery. Not only that, but it also records an hour’s worth of events even if you have internet outages. Additionally, it lets you access 24/7 continuous video recording along with 3 hours of event history. This includes clips up to 5 minutes long. Moreover, with person and package detection, it provides a clear image so you can see what’s going on no matter the weather conditions. It has no fish-eye effect, and the HDR captures details even in darker spaces. Additionally, it has built-in smart features like on-device processing for relevant and private notifications. Finally, built-in machine learning can recognize different people, packages, and pets!
Bo M kuggage-friendly electric scooter has a Tesla-inspired design with innovative tech
Enhance your comfort and convenience with the Bo M Luggage-Friendly Electric Scooter. This eScooter comes with a Tesla-inspired design and a Monocurve chassis. The new aluminum structural skin along with the extended wheelbase geometry make them a perfect fit for daily commuting. Additionally, it comes with built-in lock for carrying your bag or luggage. The steering stabilization technology along with engineered-elastomer deck makes it one of a kind. The 3 hour rapid charging and energy-positive regenerative braking system makes this product a perfect ride-on in your day to day life. Thanks to the Safesteer technology, you can easily tackle bumps and potholes with ease on the go. And once its dark, the 360-Light Halo visibility and 1000 lumens up-front will easily light up your way.
Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel comes with Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE feedback technology
Enjoy gaming even more with the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel. It comes with Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE feedback technology for a professional-grade connection. Additionally, it comes with features such as extensively tested PRO “thumbsweep” button layout, plus magnetic gear-shift paddles, dual clutch paddles, and easy mounting. This wheel is compatible with both Playstation and Xbox players. In fact, the elite design is developed with and for pro sim drivers. It also delivers the most pure, precise, pro-level connection to the race possible. This makes the wheel help you game with less latency and higher fidelity. With this wheel, you can experience in-game physics, road conditions, and motor vibrations near-instant precision. Precise, intuitive, customizable, this wheel is a must have for pro gamers.
Coffee lovers, check out the best coffee gadgets and accessories
Can’t start the day without coffee? Maybe you even grind coffee beans before each brew. If so, then you’re a coffee lover. And coffee lovers know the benefit of having the right gear. So to help you with your search, today we’re highlighting the best coffee gadgets and accessories.
Deckmate Entire System is a Swiss-army knife accessory that mounts a Steam Deck anywhere
The Deckmate system allows you to use your Steam Deck exactly how you want to. From using a kickstand to attaching a battery pack to the back, this hot-swappable system makes it incredibly easy to switch mounts and accessories. It’s so thin that it won’t interfere with the included carrying case, and it includes 2 microSD card slots in the back. It works with your Steam Deck alone, or it can adhere to any case you might have on your Deck. It also works with skins! The kickstand is the perfect tension to prop up your Deck, with unlimited angle adjustability. The universal puck allows you to mount any accessory you want to the back of your Deck. The VESA mount lets you put your Steam Deck on any monitor arm attachment or pole. Finally, the wall mount lets you mount your Deck to any flat surface.
Alto Metro Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 14 provides convenience by carrying cards
Carry your cards and your phone together when you have the Alto Metro Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 14. Available in entirely Raven Black or a Caramel Brown and Raven Black combination, it provides a stunning everyday carry accessory. Its slim design consists of entirely Italian full-grain leather that measures just 0.5 millimeters thick. Moreover, this handcrafted piece boasts 5-fot militairy-grade drop protection. With a metallic button incorporated in the design, it provides improved press feedback over previous models. Furthermore, the edges elevate 0.75 millimeters higher, so they provide enough room after they adhere to the protective film. Use it with your wireless charger without taking the case off, and you can even store a card in the pocket and swipe with it in there!
Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac wireless mouse integrates into your Apple ecosystem
Add a useful device to your Apple setup: the Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac wireless mouse. Designed specifically for Apple devices, it’s a redesigned iconic mouse from the brand. Great for advanced professionals, it comes in Space Gray and Pale Gray to blend into your workspace. With performance and comfort at the forefront of its design, it also has a MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel. So you can quickly get through your workflow at a speed of 1,000 lines per second. Plus, you can set the DPI anywhere between 1,000 and 8,000 depending on what kind of work you’re getting done. Pair it with multiple high-resolution monitors and enjoy the Quiet Clicks. It quickly recharges using the USB-C to USB-C cable, and it also tracks on glass.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet is together a powerful laptop, tablet & studio
Do anything you want anywhere with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet. Designed for working, gaming, streaming, and creating, this powerful device blends what you want in a tablet, laptop, and studio. Made with a high-grade aluminum casing, it comes in multiple anodized colors: Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, and Graphite. Moreover, designed with a built-in kickstand, it also lets you achieve just the right viewing angle at any given moment. With a 13-inch PixelSense display, its edge-to-edge screen has up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but it also has an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, and directional microphones. With a custom G6 chip, it response to your tactile signals—and digital ink on the screen feels like writing with pen and paper. Finally, choose from 2 processors: 12th Gen Intel Core on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4 or Microsoft SQ powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G.
Elgato Wave DX dynamic microphone provides professional-quality audio production
Upgrade the way you record podcasts or broadcast when you have the Elgato Wave DX dynamic microphone. Delivering incredible sound, it provides true-to-life professional audio without the annoying background noise. Moreover, with a cardioid polar pattern, it hears you even if you happen to speak a bit off the axis. Plus, it works with any XLR audio interface as well. You don’t need a booster—simply speak into the dynamic mic whether it’s on a stand or on a mount. Designed for content creators, it has a frequency range that doesn’t create any coloration with your vocals. Additionally, it naturally shapes your voice as you move closer and further away. With acoustically engineered nylon fiber between 2 layers of foam, its internal pop shield reduces plosive breath sounds.
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones have angled carbon cones for better clarity
Capture all the nuances of music with the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones. A high-resolution 24-bit DSP is partnered with all-new driver technology that makes these headphones one of a kind. Additionally, they have angled Carbon Cone drive units. These reduce distortion, resulting in massively improved clarity. In fact, it also uses aptX Adaptive wireless technology and powerful Digital Signal Processing. This will ensure outstanding 24-bit high-resolution sound quality from suitable streaming services. You can also connect these headphones to your laptop via USB for high-resolution streaming. It ensures outstanding performance with no impact on musicality. The 6 microphones work together to deliver the best results. These provide noise cancellation and clearer voice calls. Overall, the cast aluminum arms and fine Nappa leather trim make these headphones a stylish and efficient option for music streaming.
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ smart home cleaner offers fully automatic hands-free cleaning
Clean your house effectively without any hassle with the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+. This smart home cleaner requires no washing pads or emptying the dustbin by hands. Additionally, it offers all-in-one multi-dimensional functions such as auto dust collection, pad washing, hot dry and refill. In fact, you can also set up dust collection frequency and mop cleaning modes. This will enable the entire system to be completely hands-free. The strong water flow blasts the cleaning tray and quickly soaks the pads. This will enable hands-free spot cleaning. Once the pads have been washed, the minimum 2-hour hot drying time guarantees damp-free, odor-free freshness. Finally, the robot vacuum also ensures water is refilled for uninterrupted mopping with the new S-Mopping assistant.
Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse helps small to medium hands work in comfort
Treat your small- to medium-size hands to comfort when you use the Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse. Offering a comfortable shape, it works with macOS 10.15 or later as well as iPadOS 14 or later. Connect it via Bluetooth, and it also works with the Logi Bolt USB receiver. Based on the Logitech Lift mouse, this version suits Apple workspaces. With a design that promotes well-being, it aligns your wrist and forearm. That’s thanks to its 57º angle, which keeps your hand in a natural handshake position. In doing so, it removes pressure from your wrist throughout the day, keeping your arm and body in a better posture. Additionally, its softly textured grip provides a comfy spot for your hand to rest. And its easy-to-reach buttons make your work projects super easy for your fingers. Finally, the luxurious thumb rest and super quiet clicks round out this gadget.
Google Pixel Tablet pairs with a Charging Speaker Dock to give you even more features
Add on to your portfolio of Pixel devices when you go for the Google Pixel Tablet. This new addition to Google’s suite of products works with a Charging Speaker Dock. Designed specifically for at-home use—where you likely keep your tablet the majority of the time—the dock improves use at home. It keeps your tablet fully charged so it’s ready to go when you are. If you want to watch a YouTube video for your next DIY project or recipe, you can hear it clearly. Or perhaps you want to video chat with family or friends—the speaker helps with that, too. Crafted with the Tensor T2 chip, just like the Pixel 7 smartphones, it boasts advanced machine learning as well as intelligent features. With a suite of features built in as well as connected in the Pixel series, this is a useful gadget whether you take it out with you or use it at home.
StayWell Copper Phone Patch and Hand-Held Antimicrobial Tool kills 99.9% of germs
Stay healthy on the go with the StayWell Copper Phone Patch & Hand-Held Antimicrobial No Touch Tool. This set includes a Phone Patch, which attaches to your phone with strong 3M adhesive. And it has the Hand-Held No Touch Tool with a swivel-clip keychain. Made of antimicrobial copper, these kill 99.9% of harmful bacteria in only 2 hours. By killing bacteria on the things you touch all the time, the no-touch tool offers 100% natural added protection in your life. With a scientifically proven material, it helps you stay healthy and avoid picking up sicknesses. Plus, they go with you wherever you go and work when you simply rub them on your hand! Phones are the germiest thing you touch, so StayWell Copper gives you the extra protection you need to stay healthy and free of colds by avoiding harmful bacteria. Finally, StayWell Copper is proudly made in the USA.
Skullcandy PLYR wireless gaming headset works with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch & mobile
Game on your PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile device, or PC with the Skullcandy PLYR wireless gaming headset. Using Bluetooth 5.2 wireless technology, it gives you dual connectivity. That means you can use it to join a streaming platform along with plugging into your PC or console. Moreover, with Enhanced Sound Perception, this device tunes its audio to your unique hearing. And it has 50 mm dynamic drivers with a wide frequency range and sound detailed enough no matter the content. With a Clear Voice Smart Mic, it ensures you can keep in touch with all players in a game. In fact, this microphone uses AI to isolate your voice when you speak, eliminating background noise. Finally, it boasts 24 hours of battery life along with rapid charging.
Logitech Sight multi-participant conference camera offers a great view from anywhere
Make the most of videoconferences even from the comfort of your home with the Logitech Sight multi-participant conference camera. This camera works hand-in-hand with Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini. It will be at the front of the room to capture conversations from the best angle. Additionally, the AI-based camera will help you feel like they’re actually seated at the table. The purpose of this device is to make video meetings more inclusive. By helping remote participants see and hear more clearly, Logitech bridges the gap between hybrid teams. In fact, a new approach combines Sight at the table with the front-of-room video bar to show the best angle of meeting room interactions. With the Rally Bar and Sight, you can easily follow conversations between speakers and so much more.
Out of The Box classroom-in-a-box is an all-in-one learn & play unit for kids 2 and up
Give your child the opportunity to learn and play in meaningful ways with Out of The Box. This all-in-one educational unit transforms any space into a learning and playing environment for children and comes with a digital platform with more learning content. Developed at MIT for children, this award-winning system—with a beautiful design—blends in with your home’s décor without looking like a typical full-on classroom setting. It doesn’t take up too much space, as the unit can be kept compact if needed. However, its unique modularity and different lids allow for many different configurations! In addition to more learning content, the digital platform also provides a personalized learning journey for every child. Children can learn and play in many ways, and the unit even comes with wheels that make it easy for children to move around. Unlock your child’s potential with Out of The Box.
Yale Assure Lock 2 smart door lock collection includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi styles
Enter our home with ease when you have a lock from the Yale Assure Lock 2 smart door lock collection. Altogether, it includes 4 models that offer Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options. Offering a stylish look that blends security with aesthetics, the series fits sleekly on your door. Choose from the Keypad Deadbolt, Touchscreen Deadbolt, Key-Free Keypad Deadbolt, and Key-Free Touchscreen Deadbolt. Programmed using the Yale Access app, these locks work out of the box using Bluetooth and Apple HomeKit technology. Smaller than their predecessors, these locks have a modern style with domed surfaces and tapered angles. Not only that, but the matte keypads have a fingerprint-resistant design for extra security. Lock and unlock yours using the keypad—which can provide unlimited unique entry codes. And manage the lock’s settings via the connected app.
