Post Malone’s Fiancée – Who Is She?
Earlier this year, Post Malone shocked his fans when he revealed that he and his then-girlfriend were expecting their first child together. Since the birth of his baby daughter, the 27-year-old rapper-singer has managed to keep his relationship very private and his now-fiancée out of the spotlight. Although the...
Jamie Foxx Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch
Jamie Foxx was turned away at the door for Cardi B's 30th birthday party last night, and the incident was captured on camera. On Tuesday night (Oct. 11), Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. The stars were out for the event, which was attended by Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis and others. Jamie Foxx also showed up to the place to be, but he was denied entry into the event. TMZ captured footage of the strange incident.
Harry Styles Gets Revenge on Fan Who Sprayed Him With Water During Concert
Harry Styles proved that one way or another he's going to get you after a fan sprayed him with water at one of his concerts. The event took place at his show in Austin, Texas on October 3 during his residency at the Moody Center - which ran from Sept. 25-Oct. 3.
Cardi B Judge Orders YouTuber Tasha K to Pay Rapper $4 Million Immediately for Defamation Judgment – Report
The judge in Cardi B's defamation case has reportedly ordered YouTuber Tasha K to cough up the $4 million judgement she owes the rapper immediately. Tasha K, born LaTasha Kebe, is currently in the appeals process of her case with Cardi B, after a judge ruled in January that the gossip blogger defamed Bardi. On Thursday (Oct. 13), Billboard reported that judge William Ray has ordered Tasha K to pay Cardi the seven-figure payout before the challenging of the ruling is complete. Tasha's only other option is to secure a bond in the full amount.
Reese Witherspoon fans react to ‘stunning’ resemblance to daughter Ava with throwback to first photoshoot
Reese Witherspoon shared a throwback to her first ever photoshoot and fans say the resemblance to her daughter is uncanny.Before she became known for her iconic roles in Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama, the Oscar winner appeared in a photoshoot for Seventeen magazine when she was just 15 years old. The photoshoot featured a young Witherspoon posing alongside her co-star, Emily Warfield, ahead of the release of their 1991 film, The Man in the Moon – Witherspoon’s first movie role.“Throwback to my very first photo shoot ever for Seventeen magazine,” the 46-year-old actor captioned her post on Sunday....
