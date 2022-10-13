ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

At least three people wounded, neighborhood locked down as North Carolina police hunt for shooter

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — At least three people wounded, neighborhood locked down as North Carolina police hunt for shooter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sheriff's office: Boy playing with gun fatally shot himself

BENSON, N.C. (AP) — A toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun in his father’s pickup truck, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said. Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson around 6 p.m. Sunday and found Warren Bennett Oser, 2, near a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his body, officials said in a news release. Both parents were on the scene. Detectives discovered that the boy climbed into his father’s pickup truck through an open door and was playing with a loaded handgun that was inside, when he was able to fire the gun, officials said. Oser was taken to Johnston Medical Center Clayton, where he died from his injuries. At this point, the boy’s death is considered an accident, but the investigation is ongoing, officials said.
BENSON, NC
The Associated Press

2 arrests after Southern California shooting leaves 4 hurt

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects were arrested Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that wounded four people in Southern California, authorities said. Deputies responding Sunday evening found four victims with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Three of the victims were taken to hospitals by ambulances and the fourth was driven in a private vehicle. All had non-life-threatening injuries, the department said. Officials announced the arrests Monday morning but didn’t immediately provide suspect details.
LANCASTER, CA
The Associated Press

California stabbing suspect arrested after 1 killed, 3 hurt

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A man with a knife was arrested after a series of stabbings in Southern California early Monday that killed a woman and wounded three other people. Officers near downtown Long Beach responded at around 5:30 a.m. and found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, said Brandon Fahey, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department. Fahey did not identify the woman, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. About an hour later, officers were sent to another reported stabbing, this time about a half-mile (0.8 km) to the south. A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening stab wounds to the upper torso, Fahey told reporters. Shortly after 7 a.m., two men were stabbed about a mile (1.6 km) south of where the second attack occurred. They were taken to a hospital with wounds not considered life-threatening, Fahey said.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Associated Press

Man arrested in serial killings has criminal history

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said Monday. Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday after surveilling him as he drove through the streets of the city, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. In January 1999, Brownlee was sentenced to two years in prison in Alameda County for possessing and selling a controlled substance, the California corrections department said. He was released on parole in August 1999 after serving seven months. Brownlee was again convicted in Alameda County in December 2001 and sentenced to three years for the same crime. He was released to parole in May 2003 and was discharged from parole three years later.
STOCKTON, CA
The Associated Press

NC clinics want nurses to offer medication-induced abortions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With both abortions in North Carolina and the number of out-of-state clinic patients soaring after Roe v. Wade was struck down, judges should permit more trained health professionals to prescribe pills for medication-induced abortions, plaintiffs in a lawsuit wrote on Monday. Abortion providers, medical workers and an abortion-rights group awaiting trial next year in their 2020 lawsuit challenging many state abortion rules asked a three-judge panel to act now and block a law limiting who can provide such medication from just certain licensed physicians. Allowing physician assistants, nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives who work...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Associated Press

Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began watching the suspect after receiving tips and stopped him in a car at about 2 a.m. in the Central Valley city, where five of the shootings took place, Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a news conference. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was dressed in black, had a mask around his neck, had a gun and “was out hunting,” McFadden alleged. “We are sure we stopped another killing,” he added.
STOCKTON, CA
The Associated Press

Attorney: Don't set execution amid lethal injection lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi should not set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row 21 years because he is part of an ongoing federal lawsuit that challenges the state’s execution method, his attorney says. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Loden, now 58, has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery. The Mississippi attorney general’s office on Oct. 4 asked the state Supreme Court to set an execution date for Loden. Loden’s attorney, Stacy Ferraro, filed a response Friday. In objecting to the court setting a date, she said Loden has not exhausted “all state and federal remedies” to try to avoid being put to death.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and materials stacked unsafely at locations in Mobile and Grove Hill, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Dewy Rose, Georgia. OSHA said those conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects. The company was also cited for fire hazards, including failing to keep exit routes and electrical panels clear and unobstructed, and neglecting to mount and label fire extinguishers. The announcement came two months after OSHA announced $1.3 million in proposed penalties for similar violations at three of Dollar General stores in Georgia.
GROVE HILL, AL
The Associated Press

Congress probes Jackson water crisis as city and state spar

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Congress is investigating the crisis that left 150,000 people in Mississippi’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer, according to a letter sent to Gov. Tate Reeves by two Democratic officials. Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, sent the letter Monday requesting information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and $429 million “specifically allotted to enhance the state’s water infrastructure.” The letter indicates “the start of a joint investigation” by the House Homeland Security and the Oversight and Reform committees into a crisis that deprived Jackson’s 150,000 residents of running water for several days in late August and early September, Adam Comis, a staffer for the committee, told The Associated Press. Thompson’s district includes most of Jackson, and he chairs the Homeland Security Committee. Maloney chairs the Oversight and Reform Committee.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been “placed around the perimeter of the sign.” “Obviously, this was designed to inflict punishment on anyone who attempted to remove the sign,” police said in a social media post. Police said they inspected all campaign signs and found razor blades placed around the perimeter of signs for two other Democratic candidates, John Fetterman and Ashley Ehasz. Fetterman is running for U.S. Senate and Ehasz for U.S. House.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
The Associated Press

Warnock answers Libertarian wildcard in Ga.; Walker skips

ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate race. But the 37-year-old Atlanta businessman could help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. Oliver is the third name on the ballot in the marquee matchup between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. In most states, that make would Oliver an afterthought. But Georgia law requires an outright majority to win statewide office. With polls suggesting a tight contest between Warnock and Walker, it may not take a considerable share of the vote for Oliver to force a runoff, potentially repeating the 2020 scenario when Georgia’s two runoffs helped Democrats secure narrow control on Capitol Hill. “I don’t have any interest in partisan bickering. I owe no allegiance to either party. I only owe allegiance to you, the voter,” Oliver said Sunday night on an Atlanta debate stage, as he urged Georgia voters to “send a message” to the two major parties by denying both Warnock and Walker a first-round victory.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Smoky Mountain campground reopens after 9-year shutdown

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A campground at Great Smoky Mountains National Park that has been closed for nine years has been reopened, park officials said. Look Rock Campground is a 68-site facility that provides camping along one of the park’s most scenic drive, according to Superintendent Cassius Cash.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Election supervisor appointed after Colorado clerk's blunder

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state appointed a supervisor Monday to oversee the November elections in Pueblo County for the second time this year after the clerk’s office made a number of blunders, including a misprint identifying the general election ballot as “Official Primary Election Ballot.” Secretary of State Jena Griswold previously assigned an election supervisor to the county for the June party primaries after Democratic Clerk Gilbert Ortiz’s office mailed some ballots with an incorrect state house race and omitted a county commissioner race from a “substantial” number of ballots sent to Pueblo voters. The mishaps “resulted in voter confusion and the need to distribute replacement ballots to thousands of Pueblo voters,” the Secretary of State’s Office said in a news release. Griswold appointed Teak Simonton, whom she described as a professional election administrator, to monitor Ortiz’s office for the 2022 general election.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. “It didn’t just happen on one day — it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said of the juror’s behavior. “I decided it’s safer to err on the side of caution.” Wilson said he has never seen such behavior in nearly 35 years of practicing law. The juror took the decision well, he said.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, has a kidney infection and is expected to spend Monday night in the hospital, her office said. Hinson was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids, her chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, said Monday. “She is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” Peacock said. In light of Hinson’s medical emergency, a campaign debate she was set to participate in Tuesday night was canceled. Hinson, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, attacked fellow inmate Terence Coleman, 51, at High Desert State Prison, officials said. He died and officials are investigating the death as a homicide. Lutts also was seriously injured and taken to an outside hospital, while Smith was moved to an isolation unit while the case is investigated. Coleman had been serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole from Yolo County assault and robbery charges after two previous burglary convictions. While in prison he was sentenced to an additional 12 years for voluntary manslaughter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy