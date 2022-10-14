ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Election 2022: Where Governor Candidates Mastriano, Shapiro Stand on Rural Health Care, Broadband, and Agriculture

HARRISBURG, Pa. — People who live in rural Pennsylvania face unique barriers to health care, broadband, and economic opportunities. (Photo: Pennsylvania’s $81.5 billion agriculture sector supported 301,900 jobs and $14.5 billion in labor income in 2019, according to the state Department of Agriculture. Photo credit: Commonwealth Media Services)
Venango County Receives Over $1.3 Million in State Funds to Support Economic Development, Opportunities of Pennsylvania’s Coal-Impacted Communities

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Governor Tom Wolf on Monday joined Gayle Manchin, Federal Co-Chair for the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and his gubernatorial peers of the Appalachian region to announce more than $6.9 million being devoted to Pennsylvania’s coal communities to support economic development projects for improved opportunities.
Pa. Election Day 2022: A Complete Guide to the Nov. 8 Election, Including How to Vote, Find Your Polling Place, Understand Mail Ballots, and More

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Nov. 8, Pennsylvanians will make their way to polling places to decide the governor’s race and U.S. Senate race as part of Election Day 2022. (Photo: On Nov. 8, Pennsylvanians will make their way to polling places to decide the governor’s race and U.S. Senate race as part of Election Day 2022. Photo credit: Amanda Berg / For Spotlight PA)
AAA: Gas Prices Increase in Pa.

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.990 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average...
Powerball Ticket Worth $250K Sold in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. – A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Venango County sold a Powerball ticket worth $250,000 for the Saturday, October 15 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 32-37-40-58-62, and the red Powerball® 15 to win $250,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was five.
