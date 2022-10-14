Read full article on original website
Pa. Election 2022: Where Governor Candidates Mastriano, Shapiro Stand on Rural Health Care, Broadband, and Agriculture
HARRISBURG, Pa. — People who live in rural Pennsylvania face unique barriers to health care, broadband, and economic opportunities. (Photo: Pennsylvania’s $81.5 billion agriculture sector supported 301,900 jobs and $14.5 billion in labor income in 2019, according to the state Department of Agriculture. Photo credit: Commonwealth Media Services)
Venango County Receives Over $1.3 Million in State Funds to Support Economic Development, Opportunities of Pennsylvania’s Coal-Impacted Communities
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Governor Tom Wolf on Monday joined Gayle Manchin, Federal Co-Chair for the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and his gubernatorial peers of the Appalachian region to announce more than $6.9 million being devoted to Pennsylvania’s coal communities to support economic development projects for improved opportunities.
Pa. Election Day 2022: A Complete Guide to the Nov. 8 Election, Including How to Vote, Find Your Polling Place, Understand Mail Ballots, and More
HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Nov. 8, Pennsylvanians will make their way to polling places to decide the governor’s race and U.S. Senate race as part of Election Day 2022. (Photo: On Nov. 8, Pennsylvanians will make their way to polling places to decide the governor’s race and U.S. Senate race as part of Election Day 2022. Photo credit: Amanda Berg / For Spotlight PA)
AAA: Gas Prices Increase in Pa.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.990 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average...
Pennsylvanians Have One Week to Register to Vote in the November General Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman on Monday reminded Pennsylvanians that they have one week—until Oct. 24—to register to vote in the November general election. “All eligible Pennsylvanians who are not yet registered to vote can still register to make sure their...
Powerball Ticket Worth $250K Sold in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. – A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Venango County sold a Powerball ticket worth $250,000 for the Saturday, October 15 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 32-37-40-58-62, and the red Powerball® 15 to win $250,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was five.
